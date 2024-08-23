The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has issued a circular to all federal ministries and entities in the country regarding the “Back to School” policy 2024-2025, in support of government employees who are parents, by allowing them to accompany their children to schools and nurseries at the beginning of the new academic year. The “Back to School” policy focuses on providing the necessary flexibility in the work environment, without affecting the workflow and provision of services, as parents working in the federal government who have children in schools are allowed to accompany them to and from school, through a morning late permit or early departure on the first school day, for a period of up to three hours, whether combined or divided into two morning or evening periods, subject to the approval of the direct manager.

As for government employees who have children in nurseries and kindergartens, they can obtain a morning late or early dismissal permit during the first school week, for a period of up to three hours per day, taking into account the difference in the days of the beginning of the school according to the curriculum specified for the school by the competent authorities.

The “Back to School” policy also provides additional possibilities for flexible working hours on other occasions and circumstances related to the academic year, provided that this does not disrupt the workflow and does not conflict with the Federal Government Human Resources Law and its executive regulations, as employees may be granted permission to attend parent-teacher meetings or graduation events and activities for their children, for a period not exceeding three hours.

This circular seeks to achieve a balance between work requirements and family obligations for employees, which enhances the government’s support for its employees and provides a flexible work environment.