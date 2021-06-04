Allowing family members to sit at a table without a maximum in restaurants in Abu Dhabi

The Committee for the Management of Emergencies, Crises and Disasters caused by the Corona pandemic in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi approved allowing members of the same family to sit at the same table in the emirate’s restaurants and cafes without a maximum, starting from Saturday, June 5, 2021, according to what the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office announced on its website.

The committee stressed the importance of adhering to the application of the approved absorptive capacity of 60% for restaurants and cafes and adhering to other preventive measures, in order to ensure the health and safety of all members of society and to preserve the achievements and public health standards.