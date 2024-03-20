Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/20/2024 – 20:54

Allos, a group of shopping malls resulting from the merger between Aliansce Sonae and BrMalls, had a net profit of R$235.310 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 30.5% compared to the same period in 2022, according to the balance sheet published recently.

Data from one year before are in the pro forma criteria and consider the linear adjustment of rents.

The improvement in results was driven by the increase in revenue from leasing spaces in shopping malls, parking lots and services, accompanied by a lower level of provisioning due to the drop in defaults.

Adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) totaled R$566.299 million, growth of 11.9% on the same annual comparison basis. The Ebitda margin grew 2.9 percentage points, to 74.2%.

FFO (net profit excluding depreciation, amortization and non-cash effects) reached R$432.625 million, an increase of 15.1%, while the FFO margin increased by 4.5 percentage points, to 52.9%.

Net revenue totaled R$763.072 million, an increase of 7.5%.

Revenue from leasing space in shopping malls grew 3.5%, to R$639.661 million, due to an improvement in the mix of tenants and the attraction of satellites to reclaimed areas, according to the company.

Parking revenue increased by 20.5%, reaching R$141.009 million, mainly due to the increase in fares. The service revenue line dropped slightly by 0.7%, to R$81.009 million.

Sales, general and administrative expenses rose 8.4%, to R$134.004 million, due to more expenses with variable remuneration for employees and salary adjustments.

Allos also reported R$106.611 million in the “other expenses” line, influenced by a set of factors, with a merger report, talent retention expenses, incentive program, among others.

Another point that helped a lot in increasing profit in the quarter was the financial result (balance between financial income and expenses). This line generated an expense of R$111.665 million, which was 45.6% lower in the annual comparison.

Allos closed 2023 with a net debt of R$3.892 billion, and a leverage (measured by the ratio between net debt and EBITDA) of 2 times.