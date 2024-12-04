Dazn will be the exclusive global broadcaster of the new Club World Cup. The streaming service provider will broadcast all 63 games of the World Cup in the USA, in which Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will also take part in 2025 (June 15 to July 13), free of charge. Fans only need a Dazn account, but not a paid subscription. The world association FIFA had been looking for a media partner for its prestigious project for a long time.

The PictureAccording to the newspaper, Dazn is paying one billion US dollars (950 million euros) for the tournament rights, comparable to the costs of broadcasting a complete Bundesliga season including the 2nd league and relegation games. The group stage of the four-week, 32-team tournament will be drawn on Thursday (7 p.m. CET) in Miami. It’s another coup for Dazn: the company will also be showing the Saturday conference of the Bundesliga from 2025/26.

“This groundbreaking agreement with Fifa is an important milestone in Dazn’s journey to become the ultimate entertainment platform for sports fans around the world,” said Shay Segev, CEO Global of the platform. Fifa President Gianni Infantino commented that he is pleased that “Fifa, in collaboration with Dazn and Fifa+, will bring the best of club football to the whole world for free.” Fifa+, the world association’s “video library” with match recordings, documentaries and live offerings , will be integrated on the Dazn platform.