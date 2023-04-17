Under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charitable Foundation, the Foundation announced the allocation of land in the endowment of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, “may God have mercy on him” in Ajman, within the endowment city, at a value of 10 million dirhams to support The “Endowment of a Billion Meals” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to inaugurate the largest endowment fund to feed food in Ramadan in a sustainable manner.

The Billion Meals Endowment seeks to provide a food safety net for the neediest groups, especially in countries that are going through challenges in providing food security, in order to contribute to combating hunger and malnutrition, especially among victims of disasters and crises around the world.

The Director General of the Foundation, Tariq Abdullah Muhammad Al-Awadi, said, “The allocation of land in the endowment of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al-Nuaimi to support the endowment campaign for one billion meals comes as a continuation of the Foundation’s efforts to support charitable works, and translates the directives of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al-Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and reflects the Foundation’s commitment to participating in the efforts of our country to spread goodness in the world and help those in need anywhere.

He added, “The campaign to stop one billion meals is a renewed expression of our leadership’s keenness to support the less fortunate groups in the world by launching the largest fund to feed food in Ramadan in a sustainable manner, and achieving this noble goal is the responsibility of all of us… the success of the charitable and humanitarian initiatives launched by our country in the month of Ramadan.” The cream expresses the solidarity and solidarity of our society and its sense of the suffering of others.

The “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign, which falls under the umbrella of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation, is a continuation of the food-feeding campaigns that were launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in previous years, beginning with the 10 million meals campaign, passing through the 100 million campaign. One meal and one billion meals campaign in Ramadan 2022.

The “Endowment of a Billion Meals” contributes to the sustainability of giving and benevolence and opens a new door of donation for institutions, companies, businessmen and personalities recognized for humanitarian work and individuals who are able to contribute to the campaign. Sustainability through endowment funds that support various development plans and projects.

The “Stopping a Billion Meals” campaign achieved contributions amounting to 750 million dirhams in 20 days, and this proceeds came from the donations of 120,000 donors from major shareholders, individuals, companies and institutions of the government and private sectors.