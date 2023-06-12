Dubai Municipality has announced that it will allocate a mountain path for walking in the Mushrif National Park, with a total length of 9.7 km, which will start receiving visitors on June 20. The track is the first of its kind in the heart of the Emirate of Dubai, as it contains multi-level tracks suitable for beginners and professionals. The first is the recreational yellow track with a length of 8.3 km, and the second is the orange sports track with a length of 1.4 km, to meet the needs of mountain walkers, to enable them to practice their sport in a distinctive and safe experience. And sound.

Ahmed Al Zarouni, Director of the Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “The mountain path dedicated to walking in the forests of Mushrif National Park offers a unique opportunity for lovers of walking, climbing and adventure sports to experience and enjoy the available facilities. The municipality was keen to provide all facilities and services in the park, including public facilities, safety instructions, and warning signs showing directions, as part of its continuous efforts to develop recreational facilities and public parks, and equip them with all the elements of entertainment, to enhance Dubai’s attractiveness and beauty, and the level of quality of life and well-being for all its residents and visitors.

He added, “The track is distinguished by being available throughout the year to all visitors and fans of these sports, free of charge, as there are many figures, stairs, wooden bridges, slopes and restrooms, which give a broader look at the landscapes and wildlife in Mushrif Park, in addition to the availability of a crew. An administrative and supervisory presence at the track sites, with the aim of assisting users and ensuring their safety.

Dubai Municipality has set a number of conditions that must be followed by visitors to ensure their safety and security, including ensuring the availability of a means of communication to deal with emergency cases, carrying a sufficient amount of drinking water when using the mountain path, and committing to wearing shoes and clothes designated for mountain walking, and taking all safety tools. It also indicated that children from 12 to 15 years old are allowed to use the track, provided they have an accompanying person.

The municipality indicated the need for mountain walkers to adhere to the instructions contained in the directional signs, to ensure that the bicycle path is clear before crossing, to give way to cyclists, and to pay attention to walking towards the movement of the path always and not vice versa, in addition to adhering to the specified path. Paths, and the appropriate choice for the abilities of practitioners, as the orange path is suitable for skilled athletes.