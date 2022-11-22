His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, attended a government session that discussed the prospects for UAE food security and the promotion of the sustainable local agricultural production market, as part of the annual meetings of the UAE government 2022.

During the session, Minister of Climate Change and Environment Maryam bint Muhammad Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi stressed that enhancing national food security is a pivotal pillar in the visions and directions of the UAE, through developing a comprehensive system based on the foundations of employing advanced technology, and launching initiatives and programs to enable local food production.

Al-Muhairi said: “The UAE seeks, through the programs and initiatives it launches, to bring about radical change, in innovative ways, to raise the competitiveness of food security, and to ensure that Emirati farms are stimulated for sustainable production, as the pledge by the participants came to give additional impetus to the expansion of production for varieties with competitive capabilities.” ».

She added that the UAE government aims during the next stage to improve the income of Emirati farms, and to allocate 50% of government purchases related to food from local production by the end of 2023, by strengthening local production capabilities, and stimulating investments in the food field, reaching 100% in 2030.

Participants in the government meeting discussed the importance of raising the country’s self-sufficiency rates for the main food items, in order to ensure the achievement of the country’s goals in enhancing future food security, in a way that guarantees enhancing its global competitiveness, and raising local production levels in the region.

The participants reviewed the most important challenges facing the local market in the country, the national farms, and the system of opportunities that they possess, in addition to focusing on the need to launch a package of supportive mechanisms and tools aimed at addressing the supply and demand sides, by strengthening the local production market, and improving the income of Emirati farms.

Maryam Al Muhairi:

• “The UAE government is working to improve the income of sustainable Emirati farms as part of an integrated future vision to enhance food security.”