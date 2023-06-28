With the hybrid era, the Mercedes she transformed from an ugly duckling to a shining swan, literally dominating the eight years that went from 2014 to 2021, seasons in which only the last drivers’ title slipped away, which went to Max Verstappen at the end of the controversial Abu Dhabi race.

With the aerodynamic revolution that took place in 2022, with ground effect cars, Toto Wolff’s men found themselves at frantically chasing Red Bull and Ferrari, with a W13 far from expectations. A single pole position and a single victory in the whole of last season brought Mercedes back to earth, which seem unable to reverse the trend even in this first glimpse of 2023. The Anglo-German cars are currently second in the world championship, but far from from the dominant Red Bull.

Allison’s version

One of the first decisions made by Toto Wolff to try to reverse course was to swap roles between Mike Elliott and James Allison, with the latter re-entering the role of technical director. Just the English engineer has analyzed ad Auto, Motor und Sport what happened last year: “The W13 was designed with the naive assumption that we could drive it with as little ground clearance as possible. Then we realized it wasn’t feasible. And when we had to raise it, we were well outside the optimum aerodynamic operating range. As the season progressed we learned how to get a little more out of the car, even by lifting it up. So at the end of 2022 we were in a better position”.

The secret of Red Bull

According to James Allison the Red Bull secret it is not to be found in the height from the ground, as suggested by some deep gorges in the paddock at the start of the championship: “I think that’s too simplistic an explanation, which doesn’t do justice to the qualities of their machine. I don’t think they are running much lower than the others and I don’t think they are less affected by bumps either. They have a very efficient car that generates a lot of downforce and they have a cornering behavior that gives their riders more confidence”.

W14 updates

Allison also talked about the developments designed for the 2023 single-seater: “The update did pretty much what we expected. Toto Wolff is cautious in his judgments because this development is far from complete. We have improved the W14 in medium and fast cornering, but it still has its own weak point in slower corners. Personally, I’m already thinking about introducing the next package. We were pretty sure that with this one we would be 1-2 tenths closer to the top, but we need a few more updates before we are really competitive.”