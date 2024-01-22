by VALERIO BARRETTA

Mercedes “warns” Red Bull

In Formula 1 no one is totally safe, not even if they come from a dominant season. It happened at Mercedes between 2020 and 2021, when in the space of a winter it was caught up and overtaken by Red Bull at the end of the old regulatory cycle, to the point of losing the title in the frantic final in Abu Dhabi when a year earlier it had won 13 GPs on 17.

Now the same Brackley team is planning a similar trip to their rivals. Of course, it won't be easy, because the RB19 was – numbers in hand – the most dominant car in history with 21 successes in 22 GPs (26 out of 28 total events), however James Allison (who has just had his contract renewed as Mercedes technical director) believes that not even Red Bull can afford to relax.

Allison's words

“I imagine that even in Red Bull, despite a year of excellent performances, they won't sleep peacefully, because no one knows what anyone else will do. I think you'd have to be crazy to be confident, because you only know one side of the equation, which is what you've done“, these are his words reported by the F1 website.

“At least from a technical standpoint, I don't think any team has ever known anything other than apprehension at this time of year“, he continued. “There have been years when the car goes on the track for the first time and the driver immediately tells you it's a great car. But even in these cases you don't believe it until you get on the track against the other cars“.