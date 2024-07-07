By Carlo Platella

There could not have been a better location and moment for Sir Lewis to return to victory in front of his home crowd, giving Mercedes their second consecutive victory. If the one in Austria came about through fortuitous circumstances, the historic success at Silverstone is the best certificate of the Star’s progress led by James Allison, who returned to the role of technical director at the start of the season. The mood is polar opposites at Ferrari, protagonist of the most difficult weekend of the season, but which could become a turning point like Zandvoort was a year ago.

Lewis’ Return

It was a visibly frustrated Hamilton who got out of the car on Saturday after losing pole position to his teammate, but with his mind already turned to Sunday: “I was cautious with my setup, thinking more about having a good balance for the race rather than for the dry lap”. Correct choice for the Englishman, who in the most difficult moments of the crazy race at Silverstone is the fastest with intermediate tyres on wet. Hamilton had been hoping for rain since Wednesday evening’s event in London, appealing to the weather to trip up McLaren and Red Bull.

In reality, in Great Britain, Mercedes does not seem to need any particular help. In the first stint, the two Silver Arrows are able to distance themselves from Verstappen’s Red Bull, dominant only seven days earlier in Austria, and then keep up with Lando Norris when the latter finds himself with a clear track. Only towards the end does Hamilton feel the pressure of the world champion, whose recovery, however, is aided by the more robust hard tyres. It is precisely in the difficult situations that the hometown idol proves his worth, attacking the soft tyre less in the delicate laps after the pit stop compared to Norris, who instead suffers graining and is overtaken by Verstappen. A small precaution, but one that yields the greatest result on a historic day.

(Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP via Getty Images)

James’s Hand

Mercedes is on a rise that does not seem to be stopping. In May, the Brackley team introduced several updates to the W15, the most visible of which was the Monaco front wing, but the progress is not all attributable to the new parts, but also to the set-up philosophy. In fact, from the data available to insiders, it appears two important leaps made by the Silver Arrowsfirst in Canada and then in Austria, at a time when little news was arriving from Brackley.

Behind Mercedes’ growth lies a mental shift in the team, born from a different approach and perspective that has led to a better philosophy in developing the W15.There was a moment in which Thanks to Allison the data finally made sense. The main thing is how we balanced the car,” Toto Wolff tells. “It wasn’t about any miracle front wing, but rather the way we found the balance.” It is too early to say whether Mercedes will be able to challenge McLaren and Red Bull for victory at every race, but what we saw at Silverstone is certainly encouraging.

© Copyright: Davenport / XPB Images

The machine is not enough

McLaren is once again the author of a convincing performance in terms of performance. The decision to increase the aerodynamic load taken before qualifying proved to be the right one on the cold and humid English Sunday, with the MCL38s particularly fast at the end of the first stint, an indication of good tyre management. However, the impression is that, as happened in Canada, the home team is missing out on an attainable victory due to human demerits rather than technical ones.

Piastri’s late pit stop took the Australian out of the fight for the win, just as the final one cost Norris the lead. In the pit stop alone, the Englishman lost 1.6 seconds due to a hesitation in changing tyres, to which were added the seconds lost in the lap spent too long on the track with intermediate tyres, of which 1.5 in the central sector alone. Victory would still be within reach if the Woking pit wall had not opted for the soft tyres, particularly exposed to graining on the still damp asphalt, on which Norris himself was also too aggressive. McLaren leaves Silverstone with the awareness of a car that is now competitive everywhere, but with the regret for another missed opportunity due to one’s own shortcomings.

Norris and Piastri back to back at Silverstone in the 2024 British GP

Red Bull is a negative surprise, having only a week earlier been flying through the mountains of Austria on a circuit that has historically been well-interpreted by the world champions. The competitiveness seen in England is completely different, with Verstappen even suffering the comeback of Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari in the initial stint and whose final comeback is aided by the correct choice of hard tyres. The question is whether Silverstone is simply a misstep by the world champions or whether it is not a first alarm bell on the effectiveness of the new fund.

Ferrari shipwreck

Third zero in four races for Charles Leclerc, who pays for the strategic error of fitting intermediate tyres well in advance. A decision taken by the driver based on the information provided by the pit wall, but also encouraged by the desperate attempt to recover ground on the leaders. Carlos Sainz instead celebrates the perfect management of the race by the team, insufficient however to compensate for the shortcomings of a car returned to the aerodynamic package of Imola, losing two months of development compared to its rivals.

The Barcelona updates aimed to improve performance in medium-low cornering, a chronic weak point of the SF-24, but at the cost of an amplification of rebounds at high speeds, making the Rossa undriveable on the Silverstone bendsHence the decision to return to the old package, while waiting to understand if the new one can be used on slower tracks.

© Copyright: Coates / XPB Images

“Until nothing better comes along, we may have to accept the bouncing to find performance at low speeds, while on high-speed circuits we might go back to the old package because the new one is undriveable,” Sainz tells. “I am confident that the team will make the right decisions depending on the track, until we have a competitive package at high and low speeds. Then we will be back to fighting with the top three teams.”

Possible turning point

The problem for the Prancing Horse arises from the impossibility of predicting the onset of aerodynamic rebounds with current simulation tools. “Sometimes bouncing comes out of nowhere”, Vasseur comments. “It’s hard to get a correlation because it doesn’t happen in a wind tunnel. You can’t know if the bounces will be worse with one package than another.” A situation that forces the Prancing Horse to sacrifice preparation for the English weekend to get to the bottom of the problem. “The point is that if you encounter a problem you can’t run tests to figure it out.”continues the Team Principal. “It’s a difficult decision to sacrifice Friday’s free practice to think about the medium term.”

In England Ferrari is putting itself in a difficult situation to set future developments on a more solid basis. Vasseur concludes: “Last year we were in the same situation, more or less at the same point in the season. Then in Zandvoort we stopped to do a full scan of the situation and in the following weeks we went back to playing it”. Ferrari leaves England with broken bones and the faint hope that Silverstone could represent the turning point that Zandvoort was in 2023.