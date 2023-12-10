The winter 'stop'

The conclusion of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has officially kicked off the winter holidays for teams and drivers, with fans who will return to savor the taste of races and competitions from next February 29th, the day on which the first free practice session of the Bahrain Grand Prix will take place. Before then there will be time for the first impressions provided by the pre-season tests, which will allow the drivers to finish their moments of pause and relaxation. However, at least as far as the teams are concerned, there will not be a real stop period at all.

The workload

He explains it in a podcast interview 'Performance People'was the Technical Director of Mercedes James Allisonwho underlined how an actual moment of relaxation in the world of Formula 1, in reality, never exists: “It's a commonly misconception that the season ends and then you can take a break – he has declared – everyone in this sport knows that the season never ends and the break never comes. The challenge of the following season and the following years means that we move from one car design to another without pause. The workload is high all year round. The period around Christmas is probably the busiest for a Formula 1 team, i.e. the one that runs from now to April. It is probably the most intense period. The only real rest period that is imposed on us and that must be imposed is the summer break, when all sport stops working.”

The compulsory holiday

Yet, analyzing the last days scheduled for this calendar year, in Formula 1 there will be something new regarding the month of December, with the introduction of a break not fully shared by Allison: “Sport has decided for the first time of impose a break between December 24th and January 2nd – has explained – it will therefore be the first time ever that Formula 1 will have a real Christmas break, but it can be said that mandatory breaks are not very popular, because they shorten the holiday period which can be freely chosen. People are therefore forced to take a large part of their holidays when it is quite expensive to go on holiday. For anyone whose role does not require presence all year round, this is not very pleasant.”

Time to breathe

A positive aspect of this stop, however, Allison still recognized: “For me and everyone on the global traveling team, as well as for managers and some factory employees, this mandatory break it's a relief – he concluded – it allows you to go home and not feel guilty about not being on the computer or phone and taking a break. I can't wait”.