A vicious circle

“Someone could get the project completely wrong”. This prophecy of James Allison it promptly hit Mercedes when the new regulation based on ground effect debuted in F1 in 2022. To argue that the 2022 Mercedes W13 was a completely wrong car is an exaggeration given that at least one stage victory came in Brazil with George Russell ahead of Lewis Hamilton, but the fact that the ‘zero belly’ concept on which the technicians focused of Brackley was not a winner was confirmed in this 2023 in which Mercedes has never won (Carlos Sainz’s successes with Ferrari in Singapore and that of Oscar Piastri in the Sprint in Qatar were the only ones outside the Red Bull dominance ).

Lewis Hamilton had hoped to no longer see a Mercedes like the one from 2022 in 2023 and instead his expectations were disappointed, Toto Wolff had reiterated that the W13 was very unlikely to find a place in Mercedes museums and the same goes even more for the W14. The removal of Mike Elliottformer technical director of Mercedes, has the flavor of condemnation towards the technician whose role was taken over well before the departure of James Allison, who had taken a step back in terms of operations and responsibility after 2021.

Podcast guest People Performance James Allison underlined that his work up to now has not been based on technical decisions at all, but on bringing the various Mercedes departments that began to isolate themselves after the defeat at the end of 2021 in an attempt to find ‘alone’ the solution to problems. “When a work group wins for many years while maintaining a very high level and then suffers a decline, this is very disorienting. Getting beaten by another team and seeing that the clock no longer proves you right can undermine your foundation – explained Allison – suddenly you are hit with short-term pressure that can shake the internal organization of the team. People are called to action, but instead of always working in harmony, it can happen that vehicle dynamics, aerodynamics and design start working in separate compartments in search of solutions to all problems. If you’re not careful, everyone starts working with their heads down and you stop talking to each other. I believe that we entered into these destructive dynamics when we lost the title in 2021 and the team fragmented more than necessary“.

“I tried to get the key engineers who lead the main divisions of the company to talk to each other more, to try to take some of the pressure off – continued Allison – this has been my job since I returned to the role of technical director. Nothing to do with nuts, bolts, springs, shock absorbers, wings or car bottoms. My role was to bring together the managers of the sectors behind the genesis of the machine to ensure that all of them talked to each other again”.