The 2021 season finale left a bad taste in the mouth of Mercedes for the way in which the defeat in the drivers’ championship materialized, won by Max Verstappen on the last lap after a controversial decision by the Race Direction. The official protests of the German team, which exploded immediately after the checkered flag, were not followed up with the appeal request, which definitively awarded the Dutch Red Bull world title.

However, at the same time, both team principal Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton did not go to the FIA ​​awards ceremony, in clear disapproval of the International Federation itself. In any case, the only physically present Brackley representative in Paris was the Technical Director of the Three-pointed star: James Allison.

Called on stage to collect the constructors’ championship trophy, won by Mercedes for the eighth consecutive time, the British engineer broke the tension with a speech in the name of sportsmanship, starting his speech with a consideration on the title won: “Winning a championship is complex enough – he has declared – twice is remarkable, but eight… words fail me. Ours is a great group made up of people who work tirelessly, and I want to underline the enormous pleasure of taking this trophy after a very high quality championship. With the Red Bull – he added – we had the opportunity to fight like cats and dogs all year long, and they were brilliant opponents. We tease each other a little, but that’s the way it has to be! It was a fantastic challenge, and we are grateful because of this”.