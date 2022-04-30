Allison Pastor is not going through its best moment. Despite the fact that she had already announced an injury during her participation in the new season of “This is war”, the athlete was encouraged to share with her followers the updates on her health status. The businesswoman revealed that he has completely torn his ligaments and he needs to have surgery.

Alisson Pastor on accident: “Emotionally, it destroyed me”

Through her Instagram stories, Allison Pastor He thanked the messages of affection he received on the last day from his fans and explained what exactly happened after having suffered a terrible fall in a “This is war” competition.

The athlete stated that, although she has already reflected on what happened, this terrible episode affected her a lot emotionally: “Emotionally, it destroyed me at first. But I’m here, I already assimilated what happened to me. I tell you what happened to me. In a competition of the program, I tripped. That’s where my knee came out. In my reaction I returned it.”

When did Allison Pastor suffer the much talked about accident?

Later, in the same series of videos uploaded on the morning of Saturday April 30, Allison Pastor He explained in detail what his current health condition is and why the specialists have recommended that he opt for surgery. This occurs after on Thursday, April 29, the reality girl starred in a strong fall in the live program.

“As a result of that, I had the bad news that my cruciate ligament was completely torn, 100%, the internal ligament as well. I have damaged a part of the meniscus and a hematoma in the cartilage”, commented the wife of Erick Elera.

Before saying goodbye to her followers, the athlete was honest with her followers by revealing that she will be pausing all her projects and that she must still wait for her affected knee to deflate in order to perform the operation that she so badly needs.