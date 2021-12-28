Of the most stable couples. The actor Erick Elera and his wife Allison Pastor shout their love from the rooftops and are shown as one of the strongest couples. The spouses completed two years of marriage a few months ago, but they have many more coexistence and love affairs. This 2021 has been very good for both of them at work and, apparently, it did not push them away, but each one applauds the other’s achievements.

Allison Pastor dedicates a tender message to her husband Erick Elera. Photo: Instagram / Allison Pastor

In that sense, the reality girl shared a session of the photos that were taken with the love of her life and affirmed: “Your successes will be my successes, your defeats will be my defeats … forever together.” For his part, the artist did not hesitate to show him all the affection he gives him, commenting: “I love you very much my love, together through thick and thin.”

Allison Pastor suffered theft in her own vehicle

It was not saved from citizen insecurity. The model Allison Pastor shared through her social networks how bad it was when she suffered a robbery, while she was in her car on December 15. In that sense, he shared an image of how his car looked after the moon was broken.

Allison Pastor was assaulted in her vehicle. Photo: Instagram / Allison Pastor

In the description you can read: “Today they broke the moon and stole all my things that I had inside. I only ask for justice and for crime to stop in our country. How long are we going to continue living in fear?

Allison Pastor confessed that she wants to be a mother again

The reality girl Allison Pastor gave an interview to America shows and assured her infinite wishes to become a mother again and everything she has planned to make it happen.

In that sense, he asserted: “Yes we want (Erick Elera and I), the little woman, but I have decided to have her when I am 30 years old. I am 30 years old, my little wife ”. That way, the actor Erick Elera would have his third heir.