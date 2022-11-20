Television actors usually spend several hours and days rehearsing for their roles, so it is common for some friendships to form between public figures who star in series or programs. One of the most famous romances from the local show business was born like this. Is about Allison Pastor and Erick Elerawho currently have a son and have been together for more than six years.

In different interviews, both the interpreter of joel gonzales as the former member of “This is war” They have revealed how their relationship began and what is the age difference between them. Know these facts and more about the popular couple.

How did Erick Elera and Allison Pastor meet?

In the old program “Andrea at noon”, Erick Elera had a conversation with the famous host Andrea Llosa, to whom he told that he met his current partner, Allison Pastor, on the recording sets of the series “Al fondo hay sitio”.

The ex-model played a secondary character, while Erick played Joel Gonzales, so they did not coincide at first, but over time they strengthened their friendship. During the interview, Allison was also linked through a call from her and told that her romance began after her birthday party, to which he invited the singer.

According to Elera, it was that night that he ended up falling in love with the mother of one of his children. Later, after two months of relationship, both felt that it was time to take a next step and decided to move in together.

Erick Elera and Allison Pastor formalized their love in 2016. Photo: Instagram

How many years apart is Erick Elera from Allison Pastor?

In one of the “Esto es guerra” programs, a television program in which Allison Pastor participated, a reporter from América TV consulted Pastor about his relationship with the actor. In the exchange of words, Allison revealed a fact that shocked many users.

“I was with him when I turned 21 years old. Right now I am 25 and 37, we are 12 years apart,” explained the former participant of “Queens of the show.” In the same way, she confessed that her romance began exactly on November 28, 2016.