Allison Pastor He spoke after being the victim of a robbery to his car. The member of This is war communicated the unfortunate event on social networks and specified to her followers how she suffered the theft on December 15.

Through his Instagram stories, he showed the images in which it is observed how the vehicle was pink after criminals broke one of the windows to take his belongings. “Today they broke my moon and stole all my things that I had inside,” he wrote next to the photo.

Allison Pastor was assaulted in her vehicle. Photo: Allison Pastor / Instagram

After the event, Erick Elera’s partner was interviewed by América Espectáculos and gave more details of what happened, not without first calling on the authorities so that they can put a stop to the wave of crime that has been affecting the country.

“Damn that crime is getting worse, that you can’t go to eat somewhere because they can steal everything from you. That the authorities are attentive and put more police on the Costa Verde, I am not the only one, since there are more people involved. (…) Take good care of yourselves and the authorities have to do something, if they do not take action on the matter, we will continue to take risks, and that cannot be, ”said Allison Pastor.

Will Allison Pastor be a mom again?

Allison Pastor has expressed her desire to become a mother again together with Erick Elera. In a recent interview, she assured that she is already planning to give a little sister to her little Lucas and revealed that she is very excited to get pregnant again, she even revealed when she will dare to have her daughter.

“Yes we want (Erick Elera and I), the little woman, but I have decided to have her in my 30s. I am turning 30 years old, my little wife, ”he told the cameras of América Espectáculos.

Remember your first kiss with Erick Elera

The popular actor remembered as the ‘boy with a fish face’ in the series At the bottom there is room, he is more in love than ever. Now, he maintains a solid relationship with his partner Allison Pastor, and as a result of their love, his little son Lucas was born.

Erick Elera and his tender message to Allison Pastor. Photo: capture / Instagram

Now they have been married for more than two years and as a romantic gesture Elera dedicated an emotional message to Allison remembering how her first kiss was. “Five years have passed since we gave each other a passionate kiss and since then I have died for you, for those kisses, your company, your smile, your energy, your hugs, your gaze, your endless qualities and even your beautiful flaws,” he wrote .