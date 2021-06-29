Four consecutive games without a win. A negative record that Mercedes was not used to since the start of the turbo-hybrid era in 2014 and which is making the title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton even more exciting.

The Dutchman currently leads the drivers’ standings with 156 points against the seven-time world champion’s 138, while in the Constructors Red Bull can boast a good 30 points ahead of the Brackley team.

What surprised most, however, was the growth shown by the RB16B over the past month. After the appointment in Barcelona, ​​and the endless controversy over flexible wings, Red Bull has put the turbo with a success with Perez, in the controversial final in Baku, and three wins with Max Verstappen.

The superiority of the Milton Keynes team that emerged last weekend in Austria sounded the alarm bell at Mercedes, especially after the statements made by Toto Wolff that the development of the W12 would not continue during the year in order not to steal resources for the 2022 single-seater project.

However, it was James Allison who denied the Austrian. The Mercedes technical director, during the F1 Nation podcast, wanted to underline how Wolff’s speech has been misunderstood and how the development of the W12 will continue over the course of the season.

“We have a reasonable number of components that will improve our car in the next races, and we hope they will be enough.”

Allison then wanted to clarify Wolff’s statements. The technical director stressed that indeed most of the resources are currently directed towards next year’s project, but this does not exclude that everything will be tried to bring the Black Arrow back to the same level as Red Bull.

“I don’t think the two are in conflict with each other, and I don’t think Toto said exactly that. What he wanted to underline is that next year’s rules will require enormous attention on our part, and for this reason most of the efforts in the factory are all aimed at 2022 ”.

“However, we must remember that we are only one of the two factories, since there is the one dedicated to the power unit, and a small part of development can also come from this”.

“Basically we will bring some aerodynamic updates and some upgrades to the power unit. We hope that with these news we will have the opportunity to straighten this still hot season ”.

Allison then underlined the difficulties her working group encountered in interpreting the new rules introduced this season which reduced the surface area, thus contributing to a decrease in the load.

“Since the new aerodynamic rules were introduced we have had a lot of difficulties in finding the lost load and returning to the performance we had in the past. This novelty has made our life more difficult than expected ”.

The Mercedes technical director also wanted to clarify the statements made last week by Andrew Shovlin relating to the set-up adopted by the team in Austria with which the performance on the flying lap was partially sacrificed for a better race pace.

“He probably adopted a somewhat colorful expression, but we made some changes only mechanically, while no changes were made aerodynamically. We have modified the front and rear roll distribution to find a better balance between the performance on the flying lap and those on the race pace ”.

“Now we will be able to confirm whether this choice turned out to be correct or not thanks to the possibility of racing on the same track this week”.