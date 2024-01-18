Reference point for 2026

There Mercedes lock down your future. In recent days the contract renewal of team principal Toto Wolffwho had certified his permanence at the top of the team – of which he holds a third of the share control – at least until the end of the 2026 season. Today was the day of technical director James Allisonwho ratified an extension of his agreement with the Brackley team.

In announcing the agreement, Mercedes did not indicate a deadline, but specified that it is one “long-term extension” and specified how Allison and the Anglo-German team will enter the project together new regulatory era of the Circus, which will start from the 2026 season.

The 55-year-old English engineer has been with Mercedes since 2017 and is returned last April to occupy the role of director after a brief transition to the role of Chief Technical Officer and head of the INEOS Britannia project for the America's Cup sailing.

Wolff's satisfaction

“F1 has brought me many fortunes, but none greater than answering Toto's call to join Mercedes in 2017 – said Allison, commenting on the renewal – It is a great privilege to continue this adventureworking alongside brilliant colleagues and fighting together to regain championship success“.

The agreement reached was obviously commented with enthusiasm also by the team principal Toto Wolffwhich Allison defined “the most important technical leader in our sport”. “His gladiatorial spirit, combined with his knowledge, experience and determination, make him second to none – Wolff declared again – but its influence and impact go far beyond. Since he joined us in 2017 he has been a vital ally to me personally. We are able to discuss things openly and honestly. James is a true friend you can count on, not only in times of success but also in difficult times. It has been a pleasure working with him for the past seven years and I look forward to many more years to come.”.