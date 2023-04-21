The Mercedes breakthrough

From 2014 to 2021 the Mercedes literally dominated the turbo-hybrid era of Formula 1, adding a staggering seven consecutive drivers’ and eight constructors’ championships. Everything worked wonderfully, from the drivers to the car, passing through the top figures of the team. Toto Wolff, true deus ex machina of the successes of the Silver Arrows, had built an organization that seemed unbeatable, capable of absorbing goodbyes (Aldo Costa in 2018, Andy Cowell in 2020, James Allison step back in 2021, James Vowles in 2022) leveraging internal resources grew up in the shadow of the previous managers. However, something in the last two seasons has seemed to get stuck and the doubt of the need to a shock in the team’s technical panels.

The Austrian manager had been prophetic in Jeddah, when he had joked – but then not so much -: “It’s not like I’m cutting off someone’s head. It doesn’t happen to us. But there are discussions about how our future organizational chart should be formed”. A month was enough to clarify Wolff’s words: for a few weeks James Allison and Mike Elliott have exchanged roles, with the first returning to the duties of technical director and the second to those of Chief Technical Officer. That wasn’t the only change, because Giacomo Tortora assumed the position of Engineering Director (a role that had no longer been assigned after the departure of Aldo Costa), to free chief designer John Owen from administrative tasks, which more pressing in the era of budget caps.

The sensational return of Allison

Obviously what is most striking is the return to office of James Allison, who not later than 20 months ago had chosen to reduce his amount of work and to reshape his post at Mercedes. Since then, the 55-year-old former Benetton and Ferrari engineer had assumed the role of CTO which kept him busy for just three days a week, dedicating the rest of the time to alternative projects such as sailing in the America’s Cup. needless to say, it would have been Toto Wolff, who would have convinced Allison to take back the role he held from 2017 to 2021 and would have agreed with Mike Elliott – at the latter’s suggestion – to bring him back to the original role of Chief Technical Officer from him hired in the same five-year period as his colleague.

In recent years no top technician has left Mercedes by slamming the door or marrying elsewhere (the case of engineer Andy Cowell is emblematic, highly courted and never returned to F1), and therefore it is not surprising this sort of return to the past between the two engineers Allison and Elliott. However, it is correct to observe how something went wrong with the replacement within the organization chart of the Silver Arrows, which has always been rather fluid and open to farewells and internal valorisation of resources.

What to expect from Allison technical director

It is undeniable that Mike Elliott paid for the lack of competitiveness of the W13 and W14 and the strenuous defense of the ‘zero sidepod’ concept, decidedly in contrast with the rest of the grid. There was no lack of public criticism from both Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton on the project, who had hinted that Mercedes had already considered a change of philosophy as early as mid-2023. Now the full-time return of James Allisonsomewhat as already done a few years ago by Red Bull, which had brought Adrian Newey closer to the F1 project and by Ferrari, which had turned to Rory Byrne as a consultant. The effects of the ‘Allison cure’ could be seen on the 2024 W15, which should have a car concept more similar to that of Red Bull, given that, as is known, updates on the current season are largely approved already at the beginning of the year. Lincolnshire engineer will be engaged in factory for five days a week and will take full control of the car project: this means that he will be able to decide in advance the allocation of resources in view of the next championship.

Mike Elliott will have a broader vision of Mercedes strategies for the future, starting with the challenge of the new 2026 regulations.