James Allison will actively participate in the project of the new boat of the Ineos Britannia team that will participate in the next America’s Cup. The CTO of the Mercedes team will represent the tip of the iceberg of a staff that will see the involvement of the Formula 1 team grow.

Recall that last year Mercedes’ Applied Science division, which is a branch of the F1 team based in Brackley, had started its collaboration with Ineos Team UK.

But, after losing the Prada Cup final against our Luna Rossa in Auckland, the project leader, Sir Ben Ainslie, wanted to review the project of the Ineos Britannia team and the men who will have to take care of it.

According to the new strategies, the Mercedes F1 staff will play a crucial role in the design and development of the boat that will be created once the new rules are defined.

Making the deal official on Monday, Toto Wolff said: “There is not much difference between trying to put the best car to race against the others, and F1 on the water because this is the America’s Cup.”

“We entered the last campaign late, but it is a project that we really liked. I was able to see the excitement that was created inside us because people started following the America’s Cup and they lived it as our project. Now we will be even more involved ”.

The collaboration will become closer: representatives of the Ineos team will be able to access the facilities in Brackley, while James Allison will devote part of his time becoming part of the project.

Allison said she did not know what Mercedes’ involvement would be, but was aware that the winning mentality of a team that has won seven F1 titles could also be invaluable in sailing.

“Actually, the most fitting comparison is that we are talking about two surprisingly difficult activities. In F1 things have worked out well because we have always had the humility to admit how difficult it was to win GPs, knowing full well that your competitors will be ready to eat you the moment you stop remembering it. And the challenge in the America’s Cup is really difficult ”.

It is worth mentioning that Ineos is no longer just a sponsor of the F1 team, but has entered the team’s capital with a 33% stake, equal to Stella and Toto Wolff.

The greater involvement of Mercedes in the America’s Cup project suggests that the intertwining between the parties is multiplying, a sign of an increasingly important presence of the British chemical giant.