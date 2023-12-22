An aerodynamic concept that didn't work

There Mercedes had amazed everyone in Bahrain in the 2022 winter tests when it presented a decidedly different version of the W13 seen a few days earlier in Barcelona in the first test session with the cars characterized by the return of ground effect. The updated version of the Brackley team's car was characterized by really narrow sides, which were practically non-existent.

The stopwatch, however, did not agree with the W13, winner of only one race in 2022 in Brazil with George Russell on a Sunday in which the house of the three-pointed star even achieved a double thanks to Lewis Hamilton's second place. Gunther Steiner revealed that Haas had also evaluated the 'zero sidepods' aerodynamic concept espoused by Mercedes and then discarded it. In Mercedes, however, they also insisted on this concept in 2023 – Toto Wolff recently underlined that anyone would have done it after having won at Interlagos – coming to the conclusion that it is not a profitable path given that the single victory of 2022 also remained the last one still from Mercedes in F1.

James Allisoncalled back to take on the role of technical director at Mercedes after the Mike Elliott interlude, pointed out that it is incorrect to sum up the failure of the Mercedes concept in a tight-knit way: “I don't see the world the way you see it, who look at the side and decide it's a concept – Allison's words to the microphones of Sky Sports UK – with our car we certainly took a path that, from the tip of the nose to the tail, was not competitive. What caught the eye obviously were the sides, but it was certainly not a decisive factor. The concept was wrong from start to finish and the bellies are perhaps the emblem of a team that took too long to understand which side they were on, but they are absolutely not the element that sealed our destiny.”

The fact that at the beginning of the season Mercedes was unable to keep up with Aston Martin and McLaren's rise from Austria onwards were clear signs that there is margin for improvement on a mechanical and aerodynamic level given that the client teams have actually beaten the parent company on several occasions. Allison's return as technical director is a guarantee for Mercedes which is expected to redeem itself in 2024. The possible confirmation of the tight bellies would certainly be a turn of events.