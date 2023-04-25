The surprise of Allison’s return

In recent days, the decision by the Mercedes Of swap job positions between Mike Elliott and James Allison, with the first returning to his former duties as Chief Technical Officer and the second returning to be Technical Director. On the podcast F1 Nation the former Ferrari engineer recounted the internal process that led to the redesign of the organization chart of the Silver Arrows: “We have looked into each other’s eyes here in Brackley and have come to the conclusion that probably I was the man most suited to short-term challenges for the championship, while he was the ideal figure to play the chess games required of the CTO. We think we’ve built a better organization now.”

The step backwards of 2021: the explanation

One particular had amazed the return of James Allison in his duties as technical director, or the decision to make a step back just 20 months earlier, to have a lower hourly total. In the interview, the British revealed that behind his decision there was a new sentimental bond, after the loss of his beloved wife Rebecca in 2016: “A few years after my wife’s tragic passing I was fortunate enough to meet another person, who was living and working in France at the time. When she decided to move to England, it would have been unfair to see her five minutes a week. The abandonment of the role of technical director has allowed me to make this relationship flourish. Now Chloe has taken root here and that’s made my comeback possible.”

Allison CTO: A dress that’s too big

The British engineer then touched on the subject of the Chief Technical Officer and his duties, probably not so consistent with his skills: “I was much less involved than I was as technical director. I was moving more with a view to 2026 than with the current single-seater”. As had emerged in recent months, Allison worked three days a week, as opposed to the five hours guaranteed in the same role by Elliott. The former Ferrari driver is motivated to raise Mercedes: “Keeping up with everything was tiring. Not just the regulations, but how the factory and the team work. But I find one thing exciting, fun and interesting. For me it is a pleasure to be 100% involved again.”

The first objectives of the new course

In the long and interesting interview, Allison analyzed the strengths and weaknesses of the W14: “I consider the car reliable, and this is a strong point, as are the pair of drivers who drive it, both very fast. We are talking about a better car than most of the grid, but until it is the fastest it will always be weak for us. It has a good level of tire handling kindness, but not as much as other cars we’ve built in the past. It has a higher than average level of downforce, but still not enough. The handling still leaves a bit to be desired and needs to be improved. I’m trying to focus on the car’s areas of opportunity. We will see how quickly we can fill the gaps with hardware or with different approaches, the faster we are and the more our chances on the weekends will improve. However, let’s be realistic about the performances of Red Bull and Max: they are and will be extremely good opponents both to chase and, in due course, to overcome ”.