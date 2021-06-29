“Bottas is the best partner I’ve ever had”. Lewis Hamilton he has already expressed his approval of the Scandinavian driver’s stay in Mercedes on several occasions. The seven-time world champion is close to formalizing the renewal with the Brackley team for the next two years, while Bottas has to face competition from George Russell, who continues to do everything possible and even more at the wheel of the modest Williams.

“It must go strong on Saturdays and Sundays, this is the best way to silence the critics and curb the circulation of speculations about its future”, the words of Toto Wolff on Bottas and the renewal or not of the former Williams in Mercedes. The Bottas-Russell duel for 2022 is a hot topic that has even led Toto Wolff to outsource “We can also decide in winter” in an attempt to dissuade the media from constantly pressing him in this respect (only to retract, admitting that the choice will be made in the summer).

James Allison, host of the official F1 podcast Formula Nation, in addition to pointing out that updates are planned for the Mercedes W12 he also broke a lance in favor of Valtteri Bottas: “Valtteri Bottas deserves the seat he occupies, he is a top driver and last weekend in Styria is yet another confirmation. What I can say is that over the years Hamilton and Bottas have proved to be a good couple, but it is not up to me to judge these aspects and make choices at the driver level ”.