After several hours reported missing, Allison Amayrani, a 14-year-old high school studentwas located in the vicinity of her school, the Enrique Martínez School Center in Huejotzingo, Puebla.

Although the minor was found alive near her school during the night, after her whereabouts were unknown since two in the afternoon, she already had low vital signs and signs of physical and sexual violence.

According to local media, the minor who went to school and never returned home to her family succumbed to her injuries and the late arrival of an ambulance to the area. Her whereabouts were known after her backpack was found hanging on a tree.

Personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office and the Forensic Medical Service arrived at the scene to remove the body and begin the investigation file.

Parents of that institution blocked the Boulevard that leads to the Hermanos Serdán Airport in Puebla to demand justice for Allison.

In a similar case, another 14-year-old girl identified as Lizeth Abril lost her life in Chihuahua and was found missing in the yard of a house after twelve days. She also disappeared when she went to school and did not return home to her family.