Thursday, February 10, 2022
Alligators took it out of the park in the Casa de Nariño

February 8, 2022
alligators

Caimanes and the president of Colombia, Iván Duque.

Caimans of Barranquilla Press

Caimanes and the president of Colombia, Iván Duque.

President Iván Duque congratulated them on their feat.

Barranquilla Caimans continues with congratulations, after the title he achieved in the Caribbean Series, after beating the Dominican Republic 4-1.

The Colombian novena visited the President of the Republic, Iván Duque, on Tuesday, who received us at the Casa de Nariño.

In the closing match, Elkin Alcalá worked on the mound, who was supported by the team’s offensive battery.

From that moment on, Colombia, especially the provinces (departments) that make up the Caribbean region, where the fever for the so-called ‘hot ball’ is felt most strongly, began to celebrate the achievement.

presidential accolades

The triumph encouraged so much that now the leaders are looking for Colombia to host the tournament and thus increase the interest of the fans in this sport.

“It fills us with joy to have them in the homes of all Colombians. History is made here. Many of you have heard and have not seen Jacky Gutiérrez, but you have seen Edgar Rentería and ‘Gio’ Urshela, because it gives emotion,” said Duque. .

And he added: “You have given him the most important triumph of baseball in the country. The sport in Colombia is at a point of revolution. Baseball has been a sport that has been great in Colombia.”

sports

