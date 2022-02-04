Alligators: the title in the privacy of the dressing room, dances, laughter… Video

The alligators of Barranquilla achieved a historic victory this Thursday against the Gigantes del Cibao of the Dominican Republic, a victory that places the name of Colombia at the top of baseball in the region, by conquering for the first time the Caribbean Series.

Colombia left a historic mark in Santo Domingo, where, after losing their first 10 games since joining this tournament, they achieved their first victory and their first champion title in the Caribbean classic, which was held at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal stadium.

Alcalá (1-0) had a great performance against the Dominican batters, against whom he pitched 5.2 innings of one run and seven strikeouts.

. For the Colombians, the most prominent offensive players were Rodríguez, with two runs scored, Ramos with runs scored and RBI and Herrera with runs scored and RBI. For the Dominicans, Canó drove in one and Urrutia had three hits.

This is how it was celebrated in the dressing room.