Friday, February 4, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Alligators: the title in the privacy of the dressing room, dances, laughter… Video

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 4, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

alligators

Alligators, so they celebrated in the dressing room.

Photo:

Caimans of Barranquilla Press

Alligators, so they celebrated in the dressing room.

The Colombian team won the Caribbean Series.

The alligators of Barranquilla achieved a historic victory this Thursday against the Gigantes del Cibao of the Dominican Republic, a victory that places the name of Colombia at the top of baseball in the region, by conquering for the first time the Caribbean Series.

See also  Colombia, to row from behind: this is how the accounts were to classify

Colombia left a historic mark in Santo Domingo, where, after losing their first 10 games since joining this tournament, they achieved their first victory and their first champion title in the Caribbean classic, which was held at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal stadium.

It may interest you: (Alligators: why is Colombia’s title in the Caribbean Series so great?)

Alcalá (1-0) had a great performance against the Dominican batters, against whom he pitched 5.2 innings of one run and seven strikeouts.

. For the Colombians, the most prominent offensive players were Rodríguez, with two runs scored, Ramos with runs scored and RBI and Herrera with runs scored and RBI. For the Dominicans, Canó drove in one and Urrutia had three hits.

It may interest you: (Alligators won the Caribbean Series, the story of a feat)

This is how it was celebrated in the dressing room.

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Alligators #title #privacy #dressing #room #dances #laughter #Video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Capozucca: "Nandez wasn't convinced by the formula, that's why he said no to Juve"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.