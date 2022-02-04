Alligators: the title in the privacy of the dressing room, dances, laughter… Video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Alligators, so they celebrated in the dressing room.
Caimans of Barranquilla Press
Alligators, so they celebrated in the dressing room.
The Colombian team won the Caribbean Series.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
February 04, 2022, 07:25 AM
The alligators of Barranquilla achieved a historic victory this Thursday against the Gigantes del Cibao of the Dominican Republic, a victory that places the name of Colombia at the top of baseball in the region, by conquering for the first time the Caribbean Series.
Colombia left a historic mark in Santo Domingo, where, after losing their first 10 games since joining this tournament, they achieved their first victory and their first champion title in the Caribbean classic, which was held at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal stadium.
It may interest you: (Alligators: why is Colombia’s title in the Caribbean Series so great?)
Alcalá (1-0) had a great performance against the Dominican batters, against whom he pitched 5.2 innings of one run and seven strikeouts.
. For the Colombians, the most prominent offensive players were Rodríguez, with two runs scored, Ramos with runs scored and RBI and Herrera with runs scored and RBI. For the Dominicans, Canó drove in one and Urrutia had three hits.
It may interest you: (Alligators won the Caribbean Series, the story of a feat)
This is how it was celebrated in the dressing room.
BAILALOOOOOO, GOZALOOOOOOO, COLOMBIAAAAA 💛💙❤️ HERE IS YOUR TEAM, YOUR FLAG 🇨🇴🇨🇴🇨🇴
BASEBALL LEAVING COLOMBIA ON THE HIGH 🐊🐊🐊🐊 pic.twitter.com/FuHZ9CDcbK
– Alligators of Barranquilla (@caimanesLPB) February 2, 2022
February 04, 2022, 07:25 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Alligators #title #privacy #dressing #room #dances #laughter #Video
Leave a Reply