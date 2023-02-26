The daily tranquility in which the Spanish Lakes community lives in the city of Fort Pierce (Florida, United States) was disrupted this week when an alligator attacked and killed Gloria Serge, an 85-year-old woman who was walking her dog. The events occurred on February 21.

The sheriff in charge, Ken Mascara, reported that the alligator, which was captured, was 3.3 meters long. Several men were needed to tame the animal, due to its large size.

Witnesses told the press that the alligator’s goal was to attack the dog. But the woman, trying to defend him, ended up being the reptile’s prey. In a video, published on social networks, it is clearly seen how the alligator swims towards the shore, where the woman walks calmly with her pet, perhaps without realizing that the animal was coming towards them.

However, after the attack, the authorities decided to remove all specimens of these reptiles from the area, as a measure to avoid further accidents. According to the Spanish portal 20minutos.es, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has been in charge of collecting alligators from the area, bathed by half a dozen lakes, to take them to a place where they do not represent major threats to the community.

“Although alligator attacks are rare, over the past decade in Florida there have been an average of eight bites per year. unprovoked incidents that required medical attention, according to the FWC. From 1948 to 2021, there were 442 incidents of unprovoked bites in Florida, which resulted in 26 deaths,” said the aforementioned outlet, adding that these animals are found in all 67 Florida counties, but that they enjoy protection as they are a species at risk of extinction.