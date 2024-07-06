The Alligator season is in full swing across the United States and this animal can appear everywhere. So much so that in a store Publix located in South Carolinathe reptile appeared under one of the typical supermarket cartscausing stupor among buyers.

According to the criteria of

In dialogue with Fox News Digitalan SCDNR agent, explained, “One of our employees responded and saw that the alligator had a pellet in its head, which had apparently been shot with a pellet gun.” Fortunately, He was treated for his wounds in time and returned to state waters.

Where there is water, there are usually alligators Photo:Istock Share

What to do if you encounter an alligator

In all the coastal area of ​​the southern United Stateslike South Carolina or Floridaalligators are very common animals to see at this time of year. Authorities often issue legislation to maintain to protect the alligators and avoid conflicts with people who cross their paths.

To maintain security, these are Five tips that are commonly given: