In dialogue with Fox News Digitalan SCDNR agent, explained, “One of our employees responded and saw that the alligator had a pellet in its head, which had apparently been shot with a pellet gun.” Fortunately, He was treated for his wounds in time and returned to state waters.
What to do if you encounter an alligator
In all the coastal area of the southern United Stateslike South Carolina or Floridaalligators are very common animals to see at this time of year. Authorities often issue legislation to maintain to protect the alligators and avoid conflicts with people who cross their paths.
To maintain security, these are Five tips that are commonly given:
- If you encounter an aggressive alligator, run quickly and in a straight line.
- Don’t feed them, this could lead to alligators losing their natural fear of humans and associating them with food.
- Do not swim in waters where alligators are likely to be present, especially at dusk.
- Keep children and pets away from the shore in waters where alligators are likely to be present.
- If you come across an aggressive specimen, report it to the relevant authority.
