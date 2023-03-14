A stunted alligator found in Prospect Park last month was the latest in a long line of large reptiles found throughout New York City, which raises the obvious questions: What? As? And why does this keep happening?

The animals turn up frequently enough to reinforce a decades-old rumor of alligators roaming the sewer system, likely inspired by the 1935 discovery of one, about 8 feet long, in a storm drain. Sometimes a year or two pass between discoveries, but five were caught in the boroughs of Brooklyn and Staten Island in 2018 and 2019 alone.

New York City Animal Care Centers, which often get the call when an alligator is sighted, had not received a single such report since 2019, said Katy Hansen, its communications director.

But on February 19, a maintenance worker for the Department of Parks and Recreation removed a female alligator, later named Godzilla, from the lake in Prospect Park in Brooklyn.

The American alligator, which measured about 5 feet long and was brought to the Bronx Zoo, had ingested a 4-inch-wide bathtub plug and was “lethargic and suffering from exposure to freezing temperatures,” a statement from the agency said. Zoo. An alligator his size should weigh between 13.5 and 16 kilos; I weighed 6.8 kilos.

She was the sixth alligator that Animal Care Centers, a group that finds homes for abandoned animals, has helped rescue in the city since 2018, Hansen said.

The most recent string of alligator finds, according to Animal Care Centers, began in 2018 with Bobby, who was discovered in January on Staten Island by the Police Department’s anti-gang unit. Toby was found abandoned in Brooklyn that April. Then, in 2019, three alligators were recovered: 5-year-old Polonia was found abandoned in a Staten Island park. TickTock was recovered in Brooklyn in September by the Police Department after executing a search warrant. Wally was discovered by a parks department worker on Staten Island in October.

Local newspapers have carried accounts of the encounters since at least August 1815, when John T. Brouwere encountered an alligator while hunting near Newtown Creek, said Michael Miscione, a former Manhattan County official historian.

Over the years, alligators have also been spotted sunning themselves in a Queens park and in a Brooklyn backyard. A meter-long alligator even attempted to cross the street during rush hour in Manhattan in 2015.

Alligators are not endemic to NY and are not allowed as pets. They prefer southern climates and are generally not found further north than North Carolina.

Miscione said there were magazine ads for mail-order alligators dating back at least to the 1930s. “You could buy a mail-order alligator for $1.50,” he said.

A United Parcel Service delivery man was alarmed by a leaking box in August 2001. When UPS workers opened it, they found a 5-foot alligator, its snout and legs bound with silver tape.

“We would never have accepted a package with a live animal in it,” Norman Black, a UPS spokesman, said at the time. “Much less an alligator.”

By: HURUBIE MEKO