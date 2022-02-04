Elkin Alcala dominated from the mound and the bats of the Barranquilla Caimans supported each other in a three-run rally in the second inning, so that the Colombian team finished a historic run with a 4-1 victory over the Gigantes del Cibao of the Dominican Republic, managing to be crowned champions of the Caribbean Series Santo Domingo 2022.

Colombia left a historic mark in Santo Domingo, where, after losing their first 10 games since joining this tournament, they achieved their first victory and their first champion title in the Caribbean classic, which was held at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal stadium. Alcalá (1-0) had a great showing against the Dominican batters, against whom he pitched 5.2 innings of one run and seven strikeouts.

The Colombians forcefully attacked the Dominicans’ starter Raúl Valdés in the second inning, in which they hit him five hits, including two doubles, and scored three runs.

The first entered by a double by Mauricio Ramos to right field, who was followed by another double by Dilson Herrera, who took him to the plate and who then scored on a single to left field by Sandy León, which produced the third for the Caymans.

Alcalá, who started for Colombia, came to retire five Dominican batters by way of strikeout, until in the fourth episode Hanser Alberto reached base on a bunt at third base, but Robinson Canó hit a ground ball for a double play and Marcell Ozuna he grounded out to the shortstop to close the inning.

The Dominicans threatened to open the scoring in the fifth inning, when Hentry Urrutia opened the inning with a double to right field, but Alcalá pressed again, striking out Moisés Sierra and Juan Francisco and ending with a fly ball to right field by Carlos Paulino.

The Giants managed to break the ice in the sixth, when with two out, Canó hit a shot into the field off reliever Luis Moreno, which allowed Richard Ureña to score from second base.

Caymans celebrate the title.

In the seventh chapter, again the pitching of Colombia managed to maintain the advantage of two races (3-1), when after Urrutia hit a single opening the episode, but reliever Juan Díaz managed to strike out Sierra, forcing Wilin Rosario, who came in to pinch hit for Francisco, hit him for a forced out at second base and ended the threat by retiring Paulino.

Valdés (0-1), who, after allowing three runs in the second inning, kept the Colombian bats at bay until the ninth inning, which Reynaldo Rodríguez started with a hit to right field, advancing to the third on a single by Andrés Angulo and scored on a double-elimination hit by Ramos.

Despite the loss, the veteran left-hander remained immaculate from the third inning to the ninth inning, giving his team a chance to react, but the Dominican bats never woke up.

The save went to Rodrigo Antonio Benoit, who allowed a hit by Urrutia, before retiring Jordany Valdespín to end the match. For the Colombians, the most prominent offensive players were Rodríguez, with two runs scored, Ramos with runs scored and RBI and Herrera with runs scored and RBI. For the Dominicans, Canó drove in one and Urrutia had three hits.

The victory is so important that the great figure of Colombian baseball, Édgar Renterpia, congratulated the team.

“CHAMPIONS! Congratulations to @caimanesLPB for representing Colombia in the Caribbean Series and becoming champions. What pride, what joy they give us tonight. Enjoy it guys! This is great for Colombian baseball!”, he wrote on his social networks.

