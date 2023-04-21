Some of Ukraine’s allies, including the US, are considering moving towards a near-total ban on exports to Russia in a renewed effort to put economic pressure on the Putin regime to end the war.

The G7 – a group of the world’s leading economies – is discussing the idea on the eve of the leaders’ meeting to be held in Japan next month. The European Union could also join. The proposal is still being discussed and may change.

+ Big explosion reported in Russian town near Ukrainian border

On the table is the possibility of changing the existing sanctions regime, with all exports being banned, unless they are exempt from that ban. Currently, all exports are allowed, except those covered by the restrictive measures that have already been imposed on Moscow since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, more than a year ago.

If the measure is given the green light, the list of exclusions would have to be agreed and most likely medicines and agricultural products – including food – would still be allowed to be sold to Russia.

Even so, there are serious obstacles to the implementation of the measure. To enter into force in the European Union, the new criteria would have to be adopted by all member states, which would give rise to an intense debate, also taking into account the reaction of companies that still sell goods to Russia. In addition, there is also the risk of retaliation from Moscow.