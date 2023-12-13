Allies | The content of the DCA defense agreement will be made public today: this is the kind of agreement it is about

The agreement enters into force only after the government has brought the matter before the parliament. It will probably happen next spring.

Next on Monday of the week Finland commits to an extraordinary agreement, when the Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (kok) signs the Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA) between the countries in the United States.

The exact content of the agreement will be made public on Thursday after the general session of the Government. However, it is already known at this stage that the agreement will be an unprecedented step in Finland's defense cooperation so far.

The agreement will enter into force only after the government has brought the matter before the parliament, which will probably happen next spring.

Joel Linnainmäki, researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute.

“For us, the closest and most important partner in defense cooperation has been and will certainly continue to be Sweden. With this agreement, the cooperation with the United States will also go further and deeper than it was previously wanted to go”, researcher of the foreign policy institute Joel Linnainmäki assess the exceptional nature of the contract.

“If, for example, US military material, telecommunications equipment, or military personnel arrive on Finnish soil outside of exercises, it will all be something that has not been seen in Finland before.”

The contract the main purpose is to facilitate the defense cooperation between Finland and the United States so that all transfers of troops or materials would not have to be agreed at as high a level as until now.

The agreement also defines the military areas where US soldiers can operate. However, it does not directly agree on what kind of troops would be arriving where and when.

“For example, in the corresponding agreements of Sweden and Norway, it is stated that the United States will keep the countries informed about what troop and material transfers they are planning. In practice, this means that the representatives of the countries sit down together and think in advance what will happen in the coming year and how to prepare for it,” Linnainmäki describes.

According to the agreement, US soldiers can arrive and stay in Finland quite freely.

They don't need a passport or a visa, for example. Accompanying civilian employees need a passport and military ID card.

The material and in addition to the transport of soldiers, the agreement defines, among other things, in which situations jurisdiction over soldiers participating in NATO operations lies with the United States and in which situations with Finland. This is dealt with on a case-by-case basis in the NATO Sofa agreement concerning all NATO forces, which is currently being considered by the parliament.

For example, in matters under military law, the jurisdiction lies primarily with the United States, while in the case of crimes committed during leisure time, Finland has jurisdiction. This has raised questions especially with regard to the death penalty in force in the United States.

According to the additional protocol to the agreement, the contracting states may not implement the death penalty for citizens of another state when they have been on NATO missions. Also, the sending state may not impose the death penalty on its own citizens in a country where it is prohibited.

However, the Finnish constitution prevents not only the execution of the death penalty, but also the sentencing to it.

Kaija Suvanto, Head of Justice at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Problem has been attempted to be resolved with the exchange of notes between Finland and the United States carried out in connection with the DCA negotiations, in which Finland emphasized that the agreement does not cause Finland to deviate from its constitution or international agreements.

“As far as we know, other states have not done this, but interpreted that the respect for the legislation of the recipient state mentioned in the agreement includes this. However, we wanted to separately confirm the common interpretation”, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kaija Suvanto states.

The Constitutional Law Committee will later take a position on it, if this is sufficient for the NATO Sofa Agreement to fulfill the marginal conditions of the Finnish Constitution.

United States wants to conclude an agreement as similar as possible with all contracting countries. However, there are differences between the agreements, which is evident when looking at the Norwegian and Swedish DCA agreements.

In the Swedish agreement for example, like Norway, there is no record of the explicit demarcation of nuclear weapons outside of it. Sweden also opened no fewer than 17 territories for the United States to use in its agreement, whereas there are only four territories in Norway's agreement.

Linnainmäki believes that the Finnish agreement will be closer to the recently negotiated Swedish equivalent. Norway has been a member of NATO since its inception and has been since the beginning certain political reservations in its NATO cooperation.

“Regarding nuclear weapons, I believe that, like Sweden, we do not want to publicly record all demands, but the boundary conditions set by the Nuclear Energy Act have certainly been brought to light in the bilateral negotiations”, Linnainmäki estimates.

“With regard to the regions, Sweden has probably thought that it would be possible to include as many of them as possible in the agreement, so that there is no need to hold further negotiations if new needs arise.”