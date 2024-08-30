Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/29/2024 – 21:48

Allies of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) see his current stance in the São Paulo municipal election as a strategy to keep “one foot in each canoe” in the dispute for the city that concentrates the largest electoral college in the country. While he formally declares support for the reelection of Ricardo Nunes (MDB), including the expectation of appearing in the mayor’s electoral schedule, Bolsonaro decided to raise the white flag for former coach Pablo Marçal (PRTB), with whom he recently attempted a rivalry.

Last week, the former president shared a video on his WhatsApp channel, where he has more than 1.2 million followers, recalling controversial statements made by the businessman in the 2022 election. On the same day, Bolsonaro responded, in an ironic way, to a comment made by the former coach in his publication.

Yesterday, however, the signs were in the opposite direction: Bolsonaro recorded a video opening space for Marçal to participate in the September 7th demonstration and his “son 02”, councilman Carlos Bolsonaro (PL), went to social media to announce that he resolved his problems with Marçal after a conversation with the former coach over the phone.

“We are on the fence, seeing what will happen. We bet on the wrong horse and the one who is ahead is the underdog,” said a close ally of the former president privately.

In the view of this ally, Bolsonaro’s entourage realized that Marçal’s chances of reaching the second round are real and concluded that it was better to avoid a break with the former coach, who could become Guilherme Boulos’ (PSOL) opponent in the second round and the right’s hope in São Paulo.

The Bolsonaro family’s retreat occurred on the same day that the Quaest poll showed that the negative campaign by the former president and his circle against Marçal did not have the expected impact. Quaest went into the field between August 25 and 27, that is, after the Bolsonaro clan started a war against Marçal on social media. Allies of the former president expected that the offensive would result in the former coach’s decline in the polls, but that did not happen.

Quaest’s result is in line with the latest Datafolha poll, which showed Marçal technically tied with Nunes and Boulos – although the two surveys are not directly comparable, as they adopt different methodologies.

Fabio Wajngarten, Bolsonaro’s advisor and lawyer, declared shortly after the Datafolha report was released on the 22nd, that any survey released in the 72 hours following the attacks by Bolsonaro’s entourage against Marçal would not reflect the true electoral situation in São Paulo.

“Only in the next round of voting intention collection will we have reliable and secure data. Voting intentions are dynamic and each mask that falls influences and makes a difference,” wrote Wajngarten. With the release of Quaest, it is clear that Bolsonaro was unable to dissuade his electorate from supporting the former coach’s candidacy.

Bolsonaro’s change in tone was also influenced by his strained relationship with Nunes – who, in the view of people close to the former president, has not been sufficiently supportive of Bolsonaro’s agenda – and the harsh criticism that the Bolsonaro family has received from his supporters on social media due to their alliance with the mayor. “If our voters want to support Marçal, who are we to tell the people what to do? That is the former president’s stance,” says an ally of the former president.

Bolsonaro’s entourage considers it unlikely that he will break with Nunes’ campaign to support Marçal, especially since Nunes’ running mate, Colonel Ricardo Mello Araújo, was nominated by Bolsonaro. In addition, the fact that São Paulo governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) has become the main articulator of the mayor’s candidacy weighs heavily. The uncertainty of the São Paulo electoral race also forces Bolsonaro to avoid a break with either Nunes or Marçal.

After the former president’s back and forth, the PL’s municipal directory in São Paulo, led by Isac Félix, an ally of Nunes, released a note reaffirming its support for the mayor’s candidacy.

“Given that we are a party that honors its commitments, under the leadership of our president Jair Messias Bolsonaro and our national president Valdemar Costa Neto, we will fulfill and honor all our commitments to the majority candidacy of Mayor Ricardo Nunes and our candidate for vice-mayor, Mello Araújo,” said the note, which foresees punishment for councilors who support another candidacy. “Remembering that the coalition with the MDB and the mayor is so certain that the vice-mayor’s nomination is from the PL.”

The election in the capital of São Paulo is not the only one where Bolsonaro faces difficulties. In Rio de Janeiro, his electoral stronghold, Alexandre Ramagem (PL) appeared with 9% in the latest Quaest poll, which reinforces the favoritism of Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD), who has 60%. In Minas Gerais, the same thing happened: Bolsonaro supporter Bruno Engler (PL) scored 12%, technically tied with four other candidates.

Mayor’s campaign expected ‘stretch and pull’

Bolsonaro’s instability was already expected by Mayor Ricardo Nunes’ campaign, which, although irritated by the former president’s frequent changes in stance, treats this “back and forth” as natural. “It will be like this throughout the campaign,” said a source close to the mayor, privately.

Just like Bolsonaro’s entourage, members of the current mayor’s campaign do not believe in an abrupt split. For them, Mello Araújo’s presence on the ticket “keeps” Bolsonaro tied to the mayor’s candidacy, as does Tarcísio’s support. In the past, Bolsonaro has said that he would not enter into a dispute with the governor.

However, there are uncertainties about the implementation of joint agendas between Bolsonaro and Nunes, such as the visit that Nunes announced with the former president to the São Paulo Warehouse and General Warehouse Company (Ceagesp).

On the morning of Thursday the 29th, during his schedule in the east zone of São Paulo, Nunes said he was not bothered by the fact that Bolsonaro had hinted at an invitation for Marçal to participate in the September 7th event. The mayor, however, dedicated about seven of the 13 minutes of the interview to journalists to talk about his opponent.

“(Bolsonaro) will never support someone who has been convicted, imprisoned, especially for defrauding and taking money from retirees in bank scams and someone who is deeply involved with people from his party linked to the Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC), with a gang surrounding the candidate.”

For Nunes, “Bolsonaro is a man of his word.” “He has already declared that he supports our candidacy,” he said. During his speech, his vice president interrupted him to say that Bolsonaro, in a video call, had wished them both “good luck” in the campaign, “showing which side he is on.”