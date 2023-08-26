Bloomberg: Ukraine’s allies are concerned about the prolongation of the armed conflict

The allies of Ukraine are dissatisfied with the failures of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and express concern about the possible prolongation of the armed conflict, informs Bloomberg.

Ukraine’s allies are now worried that the war is escalating into a protracted battle as hopes that Kyiv’s forces achieve a final breakthrough this year are fading.

The publication notes that Kyiv failed to achieve any tangible success, despite the fact that a large number of forces and means were sent to carry out the counteroffensive, and the Ukrainian military was trained in a number of Western states. Bloomberg also points out that the window for large-scale operations by the Armed Forces of Ukraine is getting smaller due to the approach of autumn, which will be accompanied by wet cold weather.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promised a series of political decisions against those who wish to weaken the state.