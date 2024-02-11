Candidates supported by PTI, Imran Khan's party, won 97 of the 266 seats up for grabs in Parliament

The official results of the general elections in Pakistan, released this Sunday (Feb 11, 2024) by the Election Commission, show that candidates allied with former Prime Minister Imran Khan won the largest number of seats in the National Assembly.

According to a survey of Al Jazeera, According to the news agency of the Qatari monarchy, independent candidates supported by the PTI (Pakistan Movement for Justice, in free translation), Khan's party, won 97 of the 266 seats in Parliament.

Khan, who was prime minister from 2018 to 2022, has been barred from running since he was arrested in August 2023. He was sentenced to 24 years in prison for selling gifts from the Executive and leaking state secrets. The sentences were given just days before the elections.

Khan's allies ran as independents, but the number of seats won by them is greater than that of the Pakistan Muslim League, the party of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, which won 75 seats. The 3rd largest number of seats (54) belongs to the PPP (Pakistan People's Party).

In total, the House has 336 seats, of which 266 are decided by direct election. Seventy are reserved, 60 of them for women and 10 for non-Muslims. They are distributed according to the strength of each party in the Assembly.

The Assembly is the one who decides who will be the prime minister. According to Pakistani laws, to govern, a candidate needs a coalition with a simple majority of 169 seats in the National Assembly.