06/24/2023 – 9:43 am

Bolsonarist deputies and influencers started a campaign on the night of this Friday, 23, to ask Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for Pix donations. They allege that the former president is the victim of “judicial harassment” and that he needs help to pay “several fines in absurd processes”. Among the parliamentarians who asked for cash contributions are federal deputies Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG), Mário Frias (PL-SP), Gustavo Gayer (PL-GO), André Fernandes (PL-CE) and state deputy Bruno Engler (PL-MG).

Lawmakers posted the same messages on Twitter last night. “The president is receiving several FINES in absurd processes across the country, any amount already helps!”, say the publications. The first to publish the request for donations on the platform was Engler, at 6:26 pm. Nikolas and Gayer also posted videos on Instagram asking for contributions; the goiano parliamentarian published a proof of transfer of R$ 500 to the former president.

The former head of the Presidency’s Communication Secretariat Fabio Wajngarten tweeted a message confirming Bolsonaro’s Pix key, disclosing the former president’s CPF and indicating that his account is at Banco do Brasil. Wajngarten is now an advisor to Bolsonaro and recommended: “check before transferring”. Wanted, he claimed that the request for donations did not come from the former president’s team.

This year, Bolsonaro assumed the position of Honorary President of the PL. The salary is R$ 39 thousand. In addition to this amount, he also receives a pension from the Army and the Chamber of Deputies. Thus, between pensions and salaries, there are more than R$ 75,000 per month.

On June 14, the Justice of São Paulo ordered the blocking of more than half a million reais in Bolsonaro’s bank accounts due to non-compliance with a health rule imposed in the midst of covid-19: the use of masks. Bolsonaro’s debt to the state government already exceeds R$ 1 million.

Janones calls Bolsonaro a ‘Pix vulture’

Opposition federal deputies criticized the campaign for donations to Bolsonaro. André Janones (Avante-MG) nicknamed the former president “vulture of Pix”. Duda Salabert (PDT-MG) wrote on Twitter that “the right in speech is against mamata, but in reality it asks Pix for criminal”.























