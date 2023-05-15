One click to find out how to activate the relationship between patient associations and regional institutions. Detailed and updated fact sheets of the regional councilors dealing with health and welfare are in fact available online in the section reserved for patient associations of ‘Allies for Health’ (www.alleatiperlasalute.it), the portal dedicated to information medical-scientific developed by Novartis. In a time of changes at the government level and, in many cases, at the regional level – reads the site – it becomes particularly important to be able to count on quick and easy access to the names of the right interlocutors and their contacts. The objective of the online service is in fact to encourage and facilitate the relationship and dialogue activities between patient associations and regional institutions, with a view to greater recognition of patients’ rights and the implementation of initiatives to support more citizens. frail and their family members (caregivers).

To carry out their advocacy work, associations must be able to count on quick and easy access to the names of local decision-makers and their contacts at a territorial level. This passage, unfortunately – the article continues – often turns out to be more complex than expected also due to the great differences in organization present between the individual Regions and between the structures of the institutional sites. The role of patients is evolving rapidly. The increasingly active participation of their associations in institutional tables has now become even more important and, at the same time, more difficult due to a fragmentation of services and organizations. The availability, in a single portal, of the regional contacts to refer to becomes therefore fundamental in order to establish a fruitful dialogue, at the local level, which can accelerate the implementation of effective requests for change and development in favor of patients and caregivers.

The map of territorial contacts consists of the detailed files of each Region or Autonomous Province which contain the main contact details of the general secretariats and of the departments pertaining to the sectors of greatest interest to patient associations. In particular, the references relating to those responsible for treatment pathways, pharmaceutical planning, planning and implementation of projects connected to the Pnrr (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) and the transition to digital healthcare have been included. Each sheet can be viewed online and downloaded in pdf format to always have useful contacts at hand, which will be periodically updated on the site.

Even patients and caregivers, through their associations, can obtain the credentials to access the service available on Alleati per la Salute: in fact, the goal is to simplify relations with institutions and favor a punctual and effective comparison, capable of speeding up the application of activities in the area that improve the pathway and access to treatment in a rapid, effective and dedicated way for each patient and his diagnosis. The detailed description for accessing the forms is on: https://www.alleatiperlasalute.it/patient-advocacy-i-contatti-di-ogni-regione-portata-di-click