Gas deliveries from Russia to Europe along the main routes – in transit through Ukraine and along the Nord Stream – on Friday, July 29, are expected to be at the level of the previous day, according to data from gas transport operators.

A ship with grain in the Black Sea will leave the port of Odessa during the day, unless there is a force majeure, said a source familiar with the situation. On the eve of UN Deputy Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths said that the first ship with grain from Ukraine could leave the port of Odessa already “today or tomorrow.”

The French automotive group Renault in the first half of the year received a net loss of 2.3 billion euros due to the withdrawal from Russia, follows from the company’s financials.

The State Department announced a reward of up to $10 million for information about Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Internet Research Agency, who, according to the US Foreign Office, were involved in interference in the US elections in 2016.

The situation of human rights in Russia has caused alarm among 38 OSCE member states, and the Moscow Mechanism has been launched to assess the situation, the French Foreign Ministry said.