Allianz Trade, the report on average credit collection times (DSO) and working capital requirements (WCR)

Allianz Trade has published the latest report on average credit collection times (Days Sales Outstanding, DSO) and working capital requirements (WCR) at a global level. The world's leading trade credit insurer analyzed the evolution of payment conditions and financing needs of businesses in 2023at global, regional and sectoral levels.

A global and far-reaching increase in WCR for the third consecutive year

WCR increased for the third consecutive year, reaching 76 days of turnover (+2 compared to 2022), driven by weak economic growth and higher operating and financing costs.

“Half of the countries taken into consideration in our study recorded an increase in WCR in 2023 and two out of five countries exceeded the global average, in particular, with regard to Western Europe, France (+5) and Germany (+5), while, for APAC, China (+3) and Japan (+3).At the end of 2023, the WCR was 81 days in APAC (+2), 69 days in Western Europe (+1) and 70 days in North America (+1).Additionally, in the fourth quarter, 34% of enterprises reported a WCR greater than 90 days of revenue, compared to 32% and 36% respectively in the fourth quarter of 2021 and fourth quarter 2022,” said Maxime Lemerle, Chief Insurgency Research Analyst at Allianz Trade.

Global Payment Times: Biggest Jump Since 2008

DSO appears to be the key driver of WCR growth, with an increase of +3 days in 2023, reaching 59 days. This is the largest increase since 2008 and almost doubled compared to 2022. This means that more businesses are waiting longer for a payment, resulting in liquidity risks. Globally, at the end of 2023, 42% of businesses reported payment times exceeding 60 days of turnover.

“In Europe this value is in line with the global average, while it is higher in Asia and lower in North America. However, in 2023, almost all of the 22 sectors we tracked saw an increase in DSO. Inventory shortages have worsened the DSO also in the transport sector (114 days), in the electronics sector (114) and in the mechanical sector (113), followed by the textile, pharmaceutical, metals and chemical products sectors, all with a DSO exceeding 90 days”, added Maxime Lemerle.

The looming squeeze on profitability could further aggravate the payment delay

Allianz Trade found that profitability is the number one factor determining payment times in Europe, being more influential than financing or the economic cycle. In this context, the slowdown in global demand in 2024, combined with still high operating costs, could set the stage for a further deterioration in payment times, especially in Europe.

“We believe that a -1pp drop in profitability could increase payment times by more than +7 days. Taking into account the squeeze on profitability looming in 2024, European businesses must prepare to wait longer to receive payments, with increased pressure on cash flows and a potential increased risk of insolvencies,” said Ano Kuhanathan, Head of Corporate Research.

How can the European Union shorten payment times in the Region?

Is critical address the problem of late payments to ensure the resilience of European businesses. Ongoing discussions on a potential EU regulation governing late payments indicate that conditions could drop from the current recommended 60 days to a binding 30 days, with an extension of up to 60 days if contractually foreseen or to 120 days for specific goods. Although this solution is more flexible than the initial proposal, it entails less business flexibility compared to current conditions and could increase the financing gap for more than 40% of European companies, which as of the fourth quarter of 2023 have payment times exceeding 60 days, resulting in a significant macroeconomic impact.

“To reduce payment times to 30 days, European businesses would need 2 billion euros of additional financing but, at current rates, this would lead to an increase in interest paid by companies by 100 billion euros, the equivalent of a margin loss of -2 pp. Furthermore, too strict payment terms could put the competitiveness of European SMEs at risk, pushing companies to turn to suppliers outside the EU. In this context, policymakers must take into account the potential negative effects”, explained Ana Boata, Head of Macroeconomic Research at Allianz Trade.