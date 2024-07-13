Bahia’s vice-governor has Lula’s support in the municipal elections and intends to repeat the turnaround of the 2022 election

The vice-governor of Bahia, Geraldo Junior (MDB), said that PT’s support will be essential to take over the leadership of Salvador’s City Hall. If elected, it will be the first time that someone supported by the party in the first round of municipal elections wins an election in the capital.

“I am a member of the MDB, but I belong to this political group formed in this alliance by the parties that were on our side in the 2022 elections, when we were victorious.”, he said in an interview with Poder360.

Watch (45min02s):

Geraldo was elected along with Jerome Rodrigues (PT) for the government of Bahia in 2022 in an election with initial favoritism for his opponent, the former mayor ACM Neto (União Brasil). The polls indicated that the political heir of Antônio Carlos Magalhães would win in the 1st round.

The scenario is similar in these municipal elections. His main opponent, Bruno Reis (União Brasil), current mayor of Salvador and former vice-mayor of ACM Neto, appears with a wide lead in the polls.

Just like in the gubernatorial elections, Geraldo believes he will reverse the situation.”The difference against our opponent was almost 70 points and we won”, he stated.

Geraldo Júnior is running for mayor of Salvador for the first time. Before becoming vice-governor of the state, he was a councilman in the capital for three terms, and was president of the city council for two of them.

The most recent electoral polls show him and the current mayor, Bruno Reis, as the best placed in the race. Other leading names are:

Kleber Rosa (Psol);

Giovanni Damico (PCB);

Eslane Passion (UP); and

Victor Marinho (PSTU).

POWER INTERVIEWS PRE-CANDIDATES

O Poder360 conducts a series of interviews with pre-candidates for mayor of Brazil’s capital cities. Questions are asked about economic and customary issues.

Below, highlights of Geraldo Júnior’s opinion on the topics:

legalization of marijuana and other drugs – “We are in favor of legislation, but we must have common sense so as not to have disparity and different decisions for the same motivations. We must have the same balance for those people who live in the periphery and those who are fortunate because they were born into wealth or are children of parents who hold economic power..”

– “We are in favor of legislation, but we must have common sense so as not to have disparity and different decisions for the same motivations. We must have the same balance for those people who live in the periphery and those who are fortunate because they were born into wealth or are children of parents who hold economic power..” legalization of abortion – “I am pro-life and against violence against women. Civil society does not want abortion to be extended, but it also does not want women to be marginalized. [pela prática].”

– “I am pro-life and against violence against women. Civil society does not want abortion to be extended, but it also does not want women to be marginalized. [pela prática].” privatization of state-owned companies – “We have a duty to verticalize and institutionalize a power to evaluate each situation within the demands of the population itself.”

– “We have a duty to verticalize and institutionalize a power to evaluate each situation within the demands of the population itself.” public security – “A The municipal guard needs to be valued, they need to have an action plan linked to national actions of the federal government to receive training, to receive incentives, to receive bonuses, but they do not have this bonus plan.”

– “A The municipal guard needs to be valued, they need to have an action plan linked to national actions of the federal government to receive training, to receive incentives, to receive bonuses, but they do not have this bonus plan.” health – “We need to strengthen primary care, because if it doesn’t work well, it harms medium to high complexity actions. People can’t stand not having primary care anymore.”The.”

– “We need to strengthen primary care, because if it doesn’t work well, it harms medium to high complexity actions. People can’t stand not having primary care anymore.”The.” sustainability – “We are in favor of a development policy, but with social justice and environmental preservation.”

This report was written by editor Luísa Carvalho and journalism intern Maicon Viana under the supervision of assistant editor Victor Schneider.