Mariupol is mostly destroyed, people are suffering. Now several European countries want to help them. © Maximilian Clarke/dpa

The Ukraine war has been going on for more than a month. Russia now wants to focus on the east of the country. All information in the news ticker.

Ukraine conflict*: Russia announces the “liberation” of the Donbass region as the new main objective of its troops in the war of aggression (see first report).

The Ukrainian army launched an offensive to regain the occupied city of Kherson (see update from March 25, 9:31 p.m.).

The Ukrainian military still believes a Russian attack on the capital Kyiv is possible (see update from March 25, 10:56 p.m.).

French President Macron wants to evacuate residents of the heavily contested city of Mariupol (see update from March 26, 7:51 a.m.).

This News ticker about the military fighting in the Ukraine war is continuously updated.

Update from March 26, 7:51 a.m.: France wants to launch a humanitarian action with Turkey and Greece to rescue people from the hard-fought eastern Ukrainian port of Mariupol at short notice. This was announced by President Emmanuel Macron on Friday evening after the EU summit in Brussels. New sanctions against people and companies in Russia are coming from Great Britain. And US President Joe Biden wants to give a speech on the Ukraine war during his visit to Warsaw on Saturday.

When planning the international rescue operation for the citizens of Mariupol, there are already concrete talks with the mayor and coordination with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj, Macron said in Brussels. An agreement is now also necessary with Russia, whose troops have been besieging the city for weeks. Zelenskyy described the situation in Mariupol as “absolutely tragic”. Russian military did not allow humanitarian aid to the residents. “They use the residents of Mariupol for their propagandists at best,” he said in a video address on Friday evening. So far this week it has been possible to evacuate a little more than 26,000 civilians from the heavily contested city.

Update from March 25, 10:56 p.m.: The Ukrainian military still does not seem to rule out a large-scale attack by Russian troops on the capital Kyiv. Olexander Grusewitsch, the Ukrainian army chief of staff, justifies this with the further concentration of strong forces on the Russian side. In addition, special units would be prepared for this mission in the Caucasus Republic of Dagestan. However, this information cannot be independently verified.

Ukrainian troops launch offensive to recapture occupied Cherson

Update from March 25, 9:31 p.m.: Apparently, the Ukrainian army is in the process of recapturing the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson. A representative of the US Department of Defense reports this and says in Washington: “The Ukrainians are trying to win back Cherson, and we would say that Cherson is currently contested territory again.” At the beginning of March, Cherson, located near Crimea, was taken by Russian troops . Now the situation no longer seems so clear. “We cannot confirm exactly who is in control of Kherson, but the city does not appear to be under Russian control as clearly as before,” the Pentagon official said.

The Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak reports on his Twitter channel about residents who would organize mass protests in the occupied cities and writes “Kherson is incredible!”.

Ukraine War: Russian attack hits Ukrainian Air Force command center

Update from March 25, 8:42 p.m.: Russian cruise missiles have attacked the Ukrainian air force command center and “caused significant damage,” according to the Ukrainian air force command in the messenger service Telegram. According to Ukrainian sources, some of the cruise missiles could have been intercepted, while others hit the buildings full-on, according to the Ukrainian Air Force in another post on Twitter. The center that was fired upon is in the town of Vinnytsia, around 240 kilometers south-west of the capital Kyiv.

Ukraine war: Pentagon representative says Russia overestimated itself

Update from March 25, 7:28 p.m.: Putin and his army overestimated themselves. A high-ranking representative of the US Department of Defense is aware of the apparent change in Russia’s military strategy (see first report) confident and told journalists: “Obviously they overestimated their ability to take Kyiv. And frankly, they overestimated their ability to take any population center: And they clearly underestimated the Ukrainian resistance.” According to the Pentagon representative, a Russian advance on the capital Kyiv is currently not to be observed: “They dig in, they establish defensive positions.”

Ukraine-News: Further German arms shipments have arrived in Ukraine

Update from March 25, 7 p.m.: With 1,500 anti-aircraft missiles of the “Strela” type, 100 machine guns MG3 and eight million rounds of ammunition for small arms, further weapons from Germany have arrived in the Ukraine. That reports the German press agency and refers to Ukrainian government circles. In addition, around 350,000 food packages, 50 medical transport vehicles and medical supplies arrived in the country attacked by Russia.

However, the federal government no longer wants to comment on such arms deliveries, said deputy government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann.

Ukrainian troops have killed another Russian general in the war

Update from March 25, 5:57 p.m.: Ukrainian troops killed another Russian general in a bombing raid on Chernobaivka airport in the Kherson region, according to Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych. The general is Yakov Ryazantsev, the commander of the 49th Army of the southern district. Ryazantsev would be the sixth general whose death is reported in Ukraine. This information cannot be verified.

The Russian side has so far only confirmed the deaths of General Andrei Sukhovetsky and Deputy Chief of the Northern Fleet, Captain Andrei Palij.

Ukraine-News: Apparently the “liberation of the Donbass” is the new main goal of the Russian troops

first report: Kyiv/Moscow – While war is raging across Ukraine, cities are being destroyed and people have to flee, Russia seems to want to change its strategy. Russian troops are currently still blockading the cities of Kharkiv and Sumy, around 450 kilometers east of Kyiv. According to Ukrainian sources, the Russian fighters are even said to have withdrawn in the north-east. However, this information cannot be independently verified.

However, a shift in the focus of the Russian army towards the east seems to be planned. Deputy Chief of General Staff Sergey Rudskoy said this at a briefing by the Russian Defense Ministry on the progress of the so-called military “special operation” in Ukraine. According to Rudskoy, “Ukrainian combat units have been significantly reduced,” thereby achieving one of the objectives of the war of aggression. That is why the Russian army can now “direct most of its efforts towards the main goal: the liberation of Donbass”. This is reported by the Russian news agency interfax. In general, however, it is not ruled out that barricaded Ukrainian cities will be stormed.

Ukraine war: Russia publishes new death toll – experts doubt

For the first time in weeks, the Russian side has also announced new death figures from its own ranks. According to this, 1,351 Russian soldiers have been killed and 3,825 others injured. This information cannot be verified, but experts assume a significantly higher number of fatalities and speak of several thousand Russian soldiers killed. According to information from Moscow, 14,000 soldiers were killed and 16,000 injured on the Ukrainian side. Ukraine itself had recently spoken of around 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers killed (March 12). The same applies here: an independent verification of the figures is not possible. *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA