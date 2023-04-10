Monday, April 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Alliance vs. Santa Fe, LIVE: follow the minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 10, 2023
in Sports
0
Alliance vs. Santa Fe, LIVE: follow the minute by minute


close

Santa Fe Independent

Santa Fe Independent

Photo:

Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

Santa Fe Independent

Match valid for date 12 of the League.

Santa Fe Independent faces a key game this Sunday in their aspirations to remain in the group of eight in the League and ratify their improvement.

The cardinal team visits Alianza Petrolera, in a match corresponding to date 12 of Colombian soccer.

It is a direct duel between two aspiring teams to be in the group of eight. Santa Fe is in with 16 points; Alliance is out with 14.

The game starts at 6:20 pm, this Sunday.

Minute by minute

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Alliance #Santa #LIVE #follow #minute #minute

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Lakers will play the playoffs to qualify for the NBA playoffs

The Lakers will play the playoffs to qualify for the NBA playoffs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result