Alliance vs. Santa Fe, LIVE: follow the minute by minute

Santa Fe Independent faces a key game this Sunday in their aspirations to remain in the group of eight in the League and ratify their improvement.

The cardinal team visits Alianza Petrolera, in a match corresponding to date 12 of Colombian soccer.

It is a direct duel between two aspiring teams to be in the group of eight. Santa Fe is in with 16 points; Alliance is out with 14.

The game starts at 6:20 pm, this Sunday.

Minute by minute

