Alliance vs. Santa Fe, LIVE: follow the minute by minute

Santa Fe Independent
Nestor Gomez – WEATHER
Santa Fe Independent
Match valid for date 12 of the League.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Santa Fe Independent faces a key game this Sunday in their aspirations to remain in the group of eight in the League and ratify their improvement.
The cardinal team visits Alianza Petrolera, in a match corresponding to date 12 of Colombian soccer.
It is a direct duel between two aspiring teams to be in the group of eight. Santa Fe is in with 16 points; Alliance is out with 14.
The game starts at 6:20 pm, this Sunday.
Minute by minute
SPORTS
