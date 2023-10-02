The governor Ruben Rocha Moya He took advantage of the celebrations of the 429th anniversary of the municipality of Mocorito to go around and visit the inhabitants of that area. He inaugurated a gastronomic exhibition, broke the celebration cake and even had a good dance to the wind music.

Then later, he said that at the invitation of President María Elizalde Ruelas he decided to go to the magical town and even arrived very punctually before the time. The curious thing is that in the middle of the celebrations in the state capital also for her anniversary, and with the traditional Horseback riding in Surutato, The state leader took the time to assist Mocorito.

Without a doubt, this town brings the governor good memories of his childhood, but is there perhaps a certain preference for Mocorito And your mayor? Entering 2024 it will be known clearly.

Those who are looking for their place in the little corner are the PRD militants of the municipality of Mocorito, since recently their state leader, Oner Gonzalo Lazcano, visited the magical town to meet with his work network, with the aim of promoting the Alliance unity of the Broad Front for Mexico for the following electoral season, but in addition to that they also had a meeting with the Peasant Committee no. 13 chaired by José Alfonso “Werito” Acedo Sánchez, a faithful member of the PRIwho was grateful for the visit.

It seems that in Mocorito the Alliance vision is expanding and affirming itself. All that remains is for him to BREADled by Rosario Gaxiola locally, shows signs of life and joins the work.

A never-ending issue in the agricultural sector when the work of day laborers in horticulture begins is pirate transport, since many calls have been made for them to tighten their belts and be more rigorous on the issue, which is why Flavio Uriel Montoya Montoya, delegate of Roads and Transportation in the municipality of Angostura, will have a high bar this season, because he will have to give better results this time to put an end to this problem, and the carriers that do meet all the requirements this season last week they showed their discontent about it.

The one who is very close to the governor is Fernando García Arredondo, the Badiraguatense adopted in Guamuchil. In his municipality he already ran for mayor and was already a councilor, but he must have a thorn in his side because he is something more politically speaking and could surprise by running for mayor or a deputation, but in Badiraguato it looks complicated, since a lady started the race much earlier and, by the way, it is wanted by the governor. It will be necessary to see if she could touch something in Guamúchil, either by charisma or by designation.

For now he is in the direction of Mobility, Management and Administration of Sebides and has traveled throughout the state betting on mobility, we will have to see if what he has is enough to appear on the ballots. For now nothing is written, and the favorites and those who do not figure so much will have to wait for the desired times.

We recommend you read: