With its European election program, the Sahra Wagenknecht alliance presents the first longer programmatic paper. The tone of the top woman cannot be ignored.

buring all the attention that Sahra Wagenknecht's new party, which will at least initially run under the name Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW), has attracted, it has almost been lost on the fact that this party does not yet have a program. That didn't change at the beginning of last week when Wagenknecht announced the founding of the BSW. There was only a four-page founding manifesto of the BSW association and Wagenknecht's statements and publications.

Now there is the first major programmatic paper with the draft for the European election program. The program has been approved by the party executive committee and is available to the FAZ. The party conference is scheduled to decide on this on January 27th. Wagenknecht's tone clearly runs through the 26-page program. In addition to long passages on the economy, finance and budget, the program is characterized by skepticism towards the EU in its current form, an even greater skepticism towards America and a completely unrecognizable skepticism towards Russia.