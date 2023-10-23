Home page politics

From: Kilian Beck

Split

The “Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance” introduces itself today. The left is facing division. The BSW has potential at the ballot box.

Berlin – After months of rumors, today (October 23rd) the time has come: Bundestag member Sahra Wagenknecht is presenting her new political project “Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht – Reason and Justice” (“BSW”). As expected, the 54-year-old is serious about this and is splitting off from her previous party The left.

She wants to fill a “political void” for those who no longer feel represented by any party. The “BSW” is an association that has already been founded and is intended to prepare for the founding of a party. This is expected in January.

Sahra Wagenknecht still sits in the left-wing faction in the Bundestag. © IMAGO

Left-wing faction leader Dietmar Bartsch expects the faction to end

With Wagenknecht on the podium at the presentation are the co-chairs of the Left Party in the Bundestag, Amira Mohamed Ali, and the Bundestag member Christian Leye. Also announced are Lukas Schön, the party’s former North Rhine-Westphalia state manager, and the entrepreneur Ralph Suikat. If Leye and Mohamed Ali leave the group, it would mean losing the group’s status. Co-Chairman Dietmar Bartsch expected last week Daily Mirror with it. That would the dismissal of most employees and the loss of parliamentary rights to control the federal government.

He is still head of a parliamentary group in the Bundestag: Dietmar Bartsch. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Schirdewan: Anyone who joins Wagenknecht has “no place” in the party

The leadership of the Left Party is already announcing consequences: party expulsion proceedings against Wagenknecht are already underway. This has already been threatened for all other party members who join it. It is “clear” that anyone who takes part in the formation of a “competing party” has “no longer any place” in the Left, said Martin Schirdewan, co-chair of the Left, on Sunday, October 22nd, to ZDF. A statement from Schirdewan is expected on Monday afternoon. The federal executive board of the Left meets beforehand.

Martin Schirdewan, followed her to the dual leadership of the Left after Susanne Hennig-Wellsow’s resignation. © Bodo Schackow/dpa/archive image

“Wagen servants” still in important positions

Wagenknecht’s camp on the left is a not insignificant minority. From the Bundestag faction, MPs Klaus Ernst, Alexander Ulrich, Sevim Dağdelen and Jessica Tatti are counted among their loyalists. The “waggoners”, as they are disrespectfully called within the party, currently hold relevant positions in the parliamentary group and parliament: Ernst is chairman of the climate protection and energy committee, Dağdelen is foreign policy spokeswoman, Jessica Tatti is responsible for labor market policy.

Sevim Dağdelen (The Left) speaks at the plenary session in the German Bundestag. © Philipp Znidar/dpa

BSW must “position itself clearly to the right”

The left does not see the hypothetical party as competition: “If Sahra Wagenknecht wants to be successful with her project, she will have to position herself clearly to the right,” said Schirdewan Augsburg General. An Insa survey for the Picture on Sunday showed: 27 percent of those surveyed could “imagine” voting for the “BSW”, including 40 percent of those surveyed AfD voters. Surveys that ask about the potential of hypothetical parties are notoriously inaccurate in political science.

Wagenknecht himself sees himself in competition AfD. Their positions on migration, climate and Russia policy are similar to those of the right-wing extremist party. Wagenknecht differs from the AfD on questions of tax, social and European policy. (kb with dpa)