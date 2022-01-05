The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, informed this Wednesday (5) that the Collective Security Treaty Organization (OTSC) will send military aid to Kazakhstan, which is experiencing a wave of protests.

The OTSC is a military alliance between Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan, all former Soviet republics. Pashinyan, who is chairman of the alliance’s Collective Security Council, announced the move via a Facebook message.

“In relation to the appeal of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kasim-Yomart Tokayev, and in view of the threat to the national security and sovereignty of the Republic of Kazakhstan caused by external interference, the Security Council of the OTSC, in accordance with Article 4 of the Collective Security Treaty, decided to send peacekeepers to the Republic of Kazakhstan for a limited period of time in order to stabilize and normalize the situation in that country”, he wrote.

The president of Kazakhstan accepted the resignation of the government of the country on Wednesday and appointed an interim prime minister after intense protests provoked by a sharp increase in the price of liquefied gas, used by many Kazakhs to fuel their vehicles.

During Wednesday’s riots in several cities across Kazakhstan, protesters took over government buildings in Almaty, the country’s largest city, including the mayor’s office, the president’s residence, setting fire to both, and the airport. Tokayev declared a state of emergency in the country, where at least eight deaths were reported.