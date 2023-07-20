This Tuesday the alliance that they have agreed between the clubs of the feyenoord and Tigres, from the Eredivisie and Liga MX, respectively,
The mission of this agreement is to exchange knowledge and experiences for the training of talent. That is, there will be an internship by the Feyenoord Academy for two Mexican talents and a feline training trainer.
Also, in addition to this exchange, another of the highlights is about strengthening women’s and men’s soccer, as well as the commercial and social sphere.
In this way, the Netherlands team will be understanding Mexican soccer, and in this way both clubs will be strengthened to achieve levels of success in soccer.
“Feyenoord partners with the Mexican national champion Club Tigres de Monterrey. The two clubs intend to exchange experiences and knowledge in the field of talent training, but they will also seek synergies in other areas. The first step of the collaboration is the internship of various Mexican talents at the Feyenoord Academy”can be read in the statement by the Dutch club.
“It’s not for nothing that they became national champions, just like us. By strengthening ties with this club, we gain a better understanding of the Mexican market and, at the same time, are more visible there. That will only make both clubs stronger.”mentioned Te Kloese.
Undoubtedly, an interesting proposal that will help develop Mexican talent. Likewise, the Feyenoord team is satisfied with the work that the striker has done Santiago Gimenezand in this way they have turned to see Mexico.
