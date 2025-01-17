AG Olives Groupworld leader in the sector of table oliveshas reached an agreement to incorporate Georgoudis SA – Parthenonthe oldest company in the sector in Greecein its corporate structure. An acquisition with the Andalusian group consolidates its international positionintegrating the recognized Greek varieties Kalamata, Halkidiki and Conservolea in your portfolio.

Founded in 2022 after the merger of Bell-Carter Foods and Guadalquivir olives, AG Olives Group add now 800 employees and production plants in California, Spain and Greece. The operation has also meant a significant investment in the plant Volosaimed at increasing the efficiency and productive capacity to meet growing international demand.

“We are very pleased to have completed this transaction and incorporated the family as partners Georgoudis. Nelos Georgoudis Share our values ​​and objectives: quality, efficiency, sustainability and care of farmers, employees and customers“he commented Francisco Javier Escalanteglobal CEO of AG Olives Group.

The Greek company, with more than 125 years of historywill continue to operate under the direction of Nelos Georgoudis. “As the third generation of a family with a 128-year legacy, it was clear that we share our values ​​with the Escalante family. This alliance allows us to strengthen our relationships with current clients and expand our offering. Although our roots are in Greecethis union will take us much further,” said the CEO, highlighting the commitment with the local community and the ambition to reach new global markets.

With this acquisition, AG Olives Group strengthens his leadership by producing more than 80,000 tons per year of olives and achieve sales higher than 350 million euros. The group operates in more than 60 countriesconsolidating its position in an increasingly competitive market.

The incorporation of Georgoudis SA also reinforces the commitment of both companies with the qualitythe sustainability and the innovation. This approach allows AG Olives Group offer a broad and diverse portfolio adapted to the needs of its clients around the world, relying on a global network that combines local capabilities in the main producing countries.

Expansion and sustainable leadership

The union of the three brands —Guadalquivir olives, Bell-Carter Foods and Georgoudis-Parthenon— represents a strategy of growth based on the sustainability and the operational excellence. AG Olives Group has highlighted that this collaboration not only strengthens its position in the marketbut also improves the opportunities for your associated farmers in Spain, USA and Greece.

The investment in technology and in the plant Volos allows the group to advance its objectives innovation and efficiency. In addition, it facilitates access to new commercial opportunities, especially in regions with high demand for premium olive varieties.

Georgoudis SAfounded in 1897has a line of products that includes the most representative Greek varieties and has remained one of the main exporters of quality olives. His incorporation into the Sevillian group reinforces the capacity of AG Olives to lead a competitive and constantly evolving market.

Shared commitment

Both companies have highlighted the importance of sharing fundamental values ​​such as quality and care for their communities. The Escalante family has stressed that this acquisition reinforces its commitment to a sustainable global leadershipconsolidating its position as a benchmark in the table olives market.

With this transaction, AG Olives Group demonstrates once again its ability to adapt to the global market needs and continue promoting its growth strategy based on innovationthe sustainability and the operational excellence.