Alliance Lima vs. River Plate, in suspense due to covid-19 and public order

The authorities analyze a change of venue or the suspension of the match.
April 05, 2022, 07:24 AM
River Plate from Argentina, another of the calls to reach the final on October 29 in Guayaquil, will face Alianza Lima on Wednesday in the Peruvian capital, at the opening of Group F of the Copa Libertadoresbut the party is on the verge of public order problems in Peru.
The government authorities declared a curfew ticket in Lima, the venue for the game, so its compliance is in doubt.
River Plate traveled to Inca territory without two of its key players, who tested positive for covid.-19, they are Paulo Díaz and José Paradelabut the other members of the club are in good condition.
Similarly, it was learned that the game Sporting Cristal vs. Flamengo would be rescheduled.
